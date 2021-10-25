10/25/2021 at 12:07 PM CEST

Bosques Sin Fronteras, in collaboration with the Ministry of Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco), announces the Tree of the Year contest in Spain 2022, which wants to highlight the monumental trees as an important natural and cultural heritage to be cherished and protected.

Unlike other contests, in this one the beauty, size or age of the tree is not important, but the history and the relationship with people. Trees that are an integral part of the human community with which they live are awarded.

In this call, the candidatures of nineteen trees of which eleven have been selected by an expert jury in singular trees.

The organization affirms that the call had 19 trees, of which a jury specialized in singular trees has selected the following eleven:

1.The moral of ‘Las Tormentas’ in La Sequera De Haza (Burgos)

2.The Oak of Los Perros in the Village of El Álamo-El Madroño (Seville)

3.The Oak of Los Manaderos in Piedralaves (Ávila)

4.The moral of Villovía in Villovía (Burgos),

5.La Olma de Nuevo Baztan in Nuevo Baztán (Madrid)

6.The Millennial Dragon Tree of Icod de los Vinos, on the Canary Island of Tenerife

7.The Tejo de Arangas in the Asturian municipality of Cabrales

8.The Millennial Oak in Rute (Córdoba)

9.La Sabina de Blancas in the Jiloca Region (Teruel)

10.El Pino Esrengado, also in Tenerife

11.El Carballo del Bosque del Banquete de Conxo, in Santiago de Compostela.

Voting can be done Through the web www.arboleuropeo.es from October 21 to November 20, 2021. The winner of the Spanish contest will be announced on November 27 and will be the representative in the European contest ‘European Tree of the Year’.

La Encina de Lecina, a spectacular specimen found in the town of Lecina (Huesca), was the winner of the national contest ‘Tree of the Year in Spain 2021’ and also from the European ‘Tree of the Year in Europe 2021’. It is a specimen that is more than 16 meters high and has a trunk perimeter of seven.

This event is carried out thanks to the collaboration of Miteco, the Feu Vert Foundation and the FSC association, whose seal promotes responsible forestry management of forests.

Bosques Sin Fronteras is a non-profit organization whose purpose is the protection, conservation and dissemination of the planet’s trees and forests. To give shape to these objectives, Bosques Sin Fronteras develops different projects.

Among them stands out the Project of Cataloging, Conservation and Dissemination of the most unique Trees of the Spanish territory (‘Trees, Living Legends’) that has been developing since 2002 and has a complete database that collects about 4,000 records of unique trees.

This project has had the collaboration of more than 1,000 collaborators distributed throughout the Spanish geography who have provided continuous information to the project.

Main photo: The oak of Lecina. Huescalamagia / Alfredo Garzo

More information at: www.bosquessinfronteras.com

Vote your favorite tree in: www.arboleuropeo.es