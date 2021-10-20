Bizum has become the most popular direct payment system in Spain. Its simplicity and immediacy is also its worst enemy.

More of 16 million people they already use Bizum in Spain. This payment system developed by Spanish banks has become so popular because it is very easy to use, and payments are immediate.

It only takes mobile number to pay or send money with Bizum, if you also have a bank account in one of the banks that participate in the platform.

You can send money to a mobile (to its associated bank account) and receive it on yours through your mobile, without further information. The payment is immediate, an instant bank transfer, and it cannot be canceled. Simple to collect and immediacy are the goodies that attract cybercriminals.

These protective sleeves prevent unwanted payments on contactless cards that use RFID or NFC. Thieves will not be able to make charges by bringing a reader to your purse or purse.

First of all, you have to know that if a person has your mobile number, logically they cannot happily take money from your account.

If someone requests a payment from you through Bizum you receive a notification on your mobile, and you must enter it and approve it for the collection to be effective.

But cybercriminals play with confusion to plan their many scams.

Today the Bank of Spain has published a press release, which comes to us via Business Insider, where it reveals The Three Most Common Bizum Scams, And How To Avoid Them.

Bizum has become the most popular payment system between individuals through mobile phones in Spain. As in any other medium, scams are also possible. What are the steps to follow to claim?

One of the most popular is the fake buyer. A person interested in a second-hand item that you have put up for sale asks for your mobile number to get a bizum as a signal.

But instead of sending you the money, actually He has sent you a request for you to pay him. Although the message clearly specifies that it is a request, the scammers know that in the rush we are likely to miss it and fall for the deception.

Another scam is the fake seller, which works just the other way around. The scammer sells very desirable things at a price below the market.

He asks you to advance the money or a part to make the shipment, you pay for Bizum, the product never arrives and the seller disappears with the money quickly.

Finally, we have the scam of false social security benefits or ERTEs.

The scammer contacts by SMS or by call (vishing), pretending to be an official of a public body that is going to grant you a benefit, such as an extra refund from the Treasury, a scholarship, financial aid, etc.

It tells you that it will send you a bizum to send you the money, but as in the first scam, instead of a payment he sends you a request for money. If you do not read the text and accept, it will be removed from your account.

Official bodies do not use Bizum in these procedures, and they will never ask you for personal information.

How to avoid these scams?

Luckily all these tricks can be avoided very easily, simply paying attention to notifications from Bizum.

You just have to check that we know whose mobile number is requesting a payment, and read the text to see if it is an entry of money, or a request for payment. Reject everything that we are not sure about.

In case of scam, the Bank of Spain recommends filing a complaint, and communicating it to the bank. There are insurances that will refund your money if the scam is proven.