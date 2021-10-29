More than 10,000 Hobby Consoles readers have chosen the 30 best games of all time. An unbeatable way to celebrate the magazine’s 30th Anniversary.

The October 29, 1991Just 30 years ago today the mythical magazine Hobby Consolas was born, which quickly became a reference in the sector and marked several generations of video game players in Spain.

It is still being published punctually every month in physical and digital kiosks, already converted into one of the oldest video game magazines in the world.

To celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Hobby Consolas, they have organized a Megaconsurso, a very special number that is already on the newsstands, and a spectacular and emotional eight-part documentary that reviews these 30 years of history. You can see the first chapter here:

The Hobby Consolas number 1 was starring the first Simpsons game, which in 1991 was the most watched series on television. Two immortal myths, united by fate!

To commemorate this 30th anniversary, our colleagues from Hobby Consoles They have prepared a unique number, Hobby Consolas 364 Special 30 Anniversary.

Nothing less than 132 pages with Bart Simpson back on the cover, a double poster and a mega contest.

Includes countless nostalgic winks, a special 14-page retrospective, the 30 best games ever chosen by readers, and two unique posters: on the one hand the cover of number 18, the best-selling in history, with the no less endearing Goku from Dragon Ball. And on the other, the 30 most mythical covers of the magazine, one for each year.

It is sure to sell out fast, so don’t be careless. You can purchase the number 364 of Hobby Consolas at kiosks and other physical points of sale, and in our Axel Store.

To celebrate these 30 years in business, they have organized a 30th Anniversary Megacontest, with 10,000 euros in prizes, and where everyone can participate.

All you have to do is take a selfie with the magazine number 364, and upload it at this link.

You can win a PS5 and the Rachet & Clank game, an Xbox Series X, a Nintendo Switch with various games, a gaming PC, monitors, retro consoles, games, merchandise, gift cards, and dozens of other prizes.

One of the most outstanding reports of this very special issue, because after all it has been written by more than 10,000 readers, they are the 30 best games in history, according to Hobbyconsolas readers.

30 mythical games selected from the dozens of thousands that have been published in these three decades.

The list is full of legendary titles, and the large number of retro games are surprising, with a few years behind them:

30. Resident Evil 4 3.0% 29. Shenmue 3.5% 28. Doom 3.7% 27. Sonic 2 4.2% 26. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past 4.6% 25. Skyrim 4.7% 24. Bioshock 4.8% 23. Tetris 4.8% 22. Kingdom Hearts II 4.8% 21. Red Dead Redemption 5.0% 20. Minecraft 5.3% 19. Metal Gear Solid 3 5.5% 18. Final Fantasy X 5.6% 17. Uncharted 4 5.8% 16. Dark Souls 7.0% 15. Assassin’s Creed II 7.1% 14. Resident Evil 2 7.7% 13. Street Fighter II 8.2% 12. GTA V 8.3% 11. Super Mario World 8.5% 10. GTA San Andreas 9.7% 9. The Witcher III 10.5% 8. Pokémon Red and Blue 10.9% 7. God of War (PS4) 11.5% 6. Super Mario 64 13.7% 5. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild 15.4% 4. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 18.2% 3. The Last of Us 18.4% 2. Metal Gear Solid 19.0% 1. Final Fantasy VII 22.2%

The list reveals very interesting aspects. Show that in our country the reference consoles are the PlayStation, as the first three titles were exclusive to Sony for a time.

The big winner is Final Fantasy VII, the mythical 1997 role-playing game that revolutionized the genre in PS One.

Metal Gear Solid, launched in 1998 in PS One, is another old classic that laid the foundations for stealth games in 3D.

The first representative of the modern batch of games is The Last of Us by PS4, in third position, with 18.4% of the votes received.

It is surprising that among the top 20, There are only 5 titles released in the last 3-4 years.

New version of Nintendo’s flagship console, now with a 7 “OLED-type screen, 64 GB of storage and in a new white color.

Nintendo and, especially the Zelda games, also have their legion of fans in Spain. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild from Nintendo switch and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time from Nintendo 64, the two best games of the saga, sneak into the Top 5.

The rest are all classic mythical sagas: Super Mario, GTA, Resident Evil, Uncharted, Sonic, Doom, etc.

30 legendary classics, in a magazine that is already legend. Happy 30th Anniversary Hobby Consolas! Now for half a century of life!