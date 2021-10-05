Science, which is not done alone, must be done, has spoken and determined for the second consecutive year which are the scariest movies in the history of cinema And the list has changed a bit from last year. The Science of Scare project by Broadband Choices (a UK television and internet service comparator) measures the heart rate of the public as they watch some of the most iconic horror films in history for weeks and under the supervision of a medical team and from the research team. The study has been done among 250 victims, showing them 40 different films, including premieres of the last 18 months and the best valued by critics of all time

Last year the list was crowned ‘Sinister’ by Scott Derrickson, but has been ousted by ‘Host’, the new queen of terror, A Rob Savage screenlife movie that premiered on the internet in summer 2020. ‘Host’, which lasts 56 minutes and was shot in just 12 weeks via Zoom, raised the audience’s heart rate by an average of 24 beats per minute , relegating ‘Sinister’ to second place in the ranking.

A Spanish title sneaks into the list, and obviously we are talking about ‘[REC]’, the zombie movie by Jaume Balagueró and Paco Plaza that became a phenomenon inside and outside our borders, but the only non-English-speaking film in the top 10, ‘Aterrados’, is from Argentina. The study has also determined that the best scarejump in the history of cinema is in ‘Insidious’, that modern films are scarier than classic ones and that ‘The Exorcist’ is no longer as scary as before, staying out of the top 20 (with what she has been …). The infographics, which you can consult here and compare with those of 2020, are not wasted.

The complete list

Here we leave you the complete list of the 30 most terrifying films in history, but if you do not sleep in the remainder of the year, do not blame us:

1. ‘Host’

2. ‘Sinister’

3. ‘Insidious’

4. ‘Warren File’

5. ‘Hereditary’

6. ‘Terrified’

7. ‘It Follows’

8. ‘A quiet place 2’

9. ‘Paranormal Activity’

10. ‘The Conjuring: The Enfield Case’

11. ‘Babadook’

12. ‘The Descent’

13. ‘Hush’

14. ‘A quiet place’

15. ‘The Ring: The Circle’

16. ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’

17. ‘Halloween night’

18. ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’

19. ‘It’ (2017)

20. ‘The Spell: Forced by the Demon’

21. ‘The Exorcist’

22. ‘[REC]’

23. ’28 days later ‘

24. ‘Candyman’

25. ‘The Curse’

26. ‘The invisible man’

27. ‘Poltergeist’

28. ‘The Blair Witch Project’

29. ‘Friday the 13th’

30. ‘Alien, the eighth passenger’