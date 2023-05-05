For several years he always signed up for Nostradamus as the great prophet of modern times. Everything that happened had been written by the French in the 16th century. Then The Simpsons would arrive, but that is another matter entirely. Now the turn of the predictions is for the Artificial Intelligence ChatGPT.

This OpenAI Generative Artificial Intelligence It is fed with the latest data, in addition to being trained day by day, minute by minute, by the millions of people who interact with it.

That is why it has the ability to prepare tests automatically, with the highest precision (sometimes it fails, but it is a matter of time before it improves) and in record time.

Today we will focus on our planet, our society, and ask ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence about its top 5 predictions for the next 100 years on Earth. What did he answer us? Let’s see it.

The 5 predictions of Artificial Intelligence ChatGPT on Earth

Population Growth: “The world population is expected to continue to grow over the next 100 years, although possibly at a slower rate. Population growth will be influenced by factors such as the fertility rate, life expectancy and advances in medical care.

Use of technology: “An increase in automation, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and global interconnectivity is expected. We could also see significant advances in fields such as medicine, renewable energy, and space exploration.”

Fight against climate change: “It is a global goal, and efforts to reduce it and improve living conditions are expected to continue. However, the success of these efforts will depend on economic, political and social factors, as well as international cooperation.

Migration: “Migration movements can be influenced by various factors, such as conflicts, natural disasters, climate change, economic opportunities, and political conditions. Migration may continue to be a major issue for decades to come, especially due to socio-economic and environmental challenges.”

Wars: “It is difficult to predict the future of armed conflicts. While advances in diplomacy and international cooperation can help reduce conflict, there are also persistent challenges in various regions of the world. The peaceful resolution of conflicts will continue to be an important goal for the global community.”