These are the 5 unconventional jobs that earn the most money in Latin America

Of all the tools that have come out of Artificial Intelligence, ChatGPT has become one of the most popular. The chatbot that works with machine learning mechanisms is one of the biggest competencies of the famous Google search engine.

This mechanism developed by the OpenAI people is a kind of search engine that answers almost any question. Many like it because there is no detour for information, it tells you what you need instantly, if it has records in its database.

That is why we have turned to Artificial Intelligence to ask about the non-professional jobs with the best economic remuneration in several of the Spanish-speaking countries.

Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Puerto Rico, Argentina, Venezuela and our mother country, Spain have many options so that the working class without a university profession can earn a daily living with honest work.

Before starting with the top 5 of each country, which we will detail in a list one by one, it is important to highlight that several of the economic activities are repeated in many of the regions of the American continent and in Spain.

In addition, it makes a subsection in the labor activities of Venezuela, taking into account the political and economic situation that the llanero territory is going through. And finally, it is highlighted that for each of these tasks a certain minimum technical preparation is needed.

Spain

Heavy machinery operator

Solar energy systems installer

Airplane or helicopter pilot

Air traffic controller

Hotel manager

Colombia

Heavy machinery operator

Renewable energy technician

Air traffic controller

Airplane or helicopter pilot

hotel manager

Ecuador

Construction supervisor

Technician in electrical installations

Heavy machinery operator

Telecommunications Technician

Sales Manager

Puerto Rico

solar power technician

Construction supervisor

heavy equipment operator

Refrigeration and air conditioning technician

Restaurant manager

Mexico

industrial maintenance technician

Heavy machinery operator

Renewable energy technician

Production supervisor

Sales Manager

Peru

mining technician

Heavy machinery operator

Renewable energy technician

Production supervisor

Sales Manager

Argentina

Heavy machinery operator

Renewable energy technician

Production supervisor

Sales Manager

industrial maintenance technician

Chili

Renewable energy technician

Heavy machinery operator

Telecommunications Technician

Production supervisor

Sales Manager

Venezuela

Production supervisor

industrial maintenance technician

Renewable energy technician

Heavy machinery operator

Sales Manager