These are the 5 unconventional jobs that earn the most money in Latin America

Reading time: 2 minutes

Of all the tools that have come out of Artificial Intelligence, ChatGPT has become one of the most popular. The chatbot that works with machine learning mechanisms is one of the biggest competencies of the famous Google search engine.

This mechanism developed by the OpenAI people is a kind of search engine that answers almost any question. Many like it because there is no detour for information, it tells you what you need instantly, if it has records in its database.

That is why we have turned to Artificial Intelligence to ask about the non-professional jobs with the best economic remuneration in several of the Spanish-speaking countries.

Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Puerto Rico, Argentina, Venezuela and our mother country, Spain have many options so that the working class without a university profession can earn a daily living with honest work.

Before starting with the top 5 of each country, which we will detail in a list one by one, it is important to highlight that several of the economic activities are repeated in many of the regions of the American continent and in Spain.

In addition, it makes a subsection in the labor activities of Venezuela, taking into account the political and economic situation that the llanero territory is going through. And finally, it is highlighted that for each of these tasks a certain minimum technical preparation is needed.

Spain

  • Heavy machinery operator
  • Solar energy systems installer
  • Airplane or helicopter pilot
  • Air traffic controller
  • Hotel manager

    • Colombia

  • Heavy machinery operator
  • Renewable energy technician
  • Air traffic controller
  • Airplane or helicopter pilot
  • hotel manager

    • Ecuador

  • Construction supervisor
  • Technician in electrical installations
  • Heavy machinery operator
  • Telecommunications Technician
  • Sales Manager

    • Puerto Rico

  • solar power technician
  • Construction supervisor
  • heavy equipment operator
  • Refrigeration and air conditioning technician
  • Restaurant manager

    • Mexico

  • industrial maintenance technician
  • Heavy machinery operator
  • Renewable energy technician
  • Production supervisor
  • Sales Manager

    • Peru

  • mining technician
  • Heavy machinery operator
  • Renewable energy technician
  • Production supervisor
  • Sales Manager

    • Argentina

  • Heavy machinery operator
  • Renewable energy technician
  • Production supervisor
  • Sales Manager
  • industrial maintenance technician

    • Chili

  • Renewable energy technician
  • Heavy machinery operator
  • Telecommunications Technician
  • Production supervisor
  • Sales Manager

    • Venezuela

  • Production supervisor
  • industrial maintenance technician
  • Renewable energy technician
  • Heavy machinery operator
  • Sales Manager
