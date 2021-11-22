In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

AliExpress also signs up for Black Friday deals during the big week, which runs from today, November 22, until the end of the weekend, on November 28. Although as always, Black Friday will be the big day next November 26.

As we have been doing since last week with our direct of offers, we present you some of the best products that you can buy in AliExpress much cheaper than normal.

Poco X3 Pro – Black Friday Deals on AliExpress

Poco X3 Pro 256GB in AliExpress Plaza

It is becoming the most desired mobile in the world and when they put it on sale last week on Amazon it disappeared in a few hours.

Little X3 Pro It is a true bestseller thanks to its 6.67-inch screen with 120Hz, a Snapdragon 860 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also has a 48 megapixel main camera and a 5,160mAh battery with fast charging.

You must use the code BFPOCO59 so that it costs you only 179.95 euros. But hurry up, because the code is limited.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 – Black Friday Deals on AliExpress

Xiaomi Pad 5 in AliExpress Plaza

Xiaomi Pad 5 it is being one of those Xiaomi products that was known to become a guaranteed success by following the Xiaomi pattern: good features, low price, sufficient quality.

This tablet with 11-inch screen and 120 Hz refreshment has a Snapdragon 860 processor, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB or 256 GB of storage, 8,720mAh battery and WiFi 6 to connect you to the internet as fast as possible.

Use the code SDMi60 to take it with you for 346.99 euros in its 128 GB version. The code will be active from November 23.

Xbox Series S + accessories – Black Friday deals on AliExpress

Pack Xbox Series S in AliExpress Plaza

Considering that it is totally impossible to find an Xbox Series X or a PlayStation 5 in stock anywhere, if you want a new generation console at a good price and at home in a couple of days, you can choose this Xbox Series S.

This pack includes a Microsoft console, a PDP wired controller (in addition to the one that came with the console), a Kunai Tritton headset, and a download code for Gears of War 4.

To make it so cheap you just have to use the code BFXB60 And this pack will cost you 271.49 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 – Black Friday Deals on AliExpress

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 in AliExpress Plaza

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 It is the best known activity bracelet in the world. Perfect for measuring your daily steps, keeping track of your sports, measuring your pulse 24/7 and it also has a larger color screen and magnetic charge.

The Black Friday deal on AliExpress Plaza is excellent. It only costs you 24.29 euros using the coupon SDMi9.

Xiaomi Mi TV P1 32 “- Black Friday Deals on AliExpress

Xiaomi Mi TV P1 32 “in AliExpress Plaza

Xiaomi’s smallest Smart TV is the model 32-inch Xiaomi Mi TV P1. It is a television with intelligent functions but with its small size it is positioned as a perfect model to have a room or a second stay.

It has Full HD resolution, compatible with HDR, Dolby Audio sound, WiFi connectivity, Bluetooth and Android TV as the operating system, so you also have the Google assistant accessible from your remote control and Chromecast.

Add the code BFMITV35 to buy it for only 164 euros.

Google Nest Mini – Black Friday Deals on AliExpress

Google Nest Mini in AliExpress Plaza

Google’s smart speaker, the smallest model, Nest Mini, is on sale in AliExpress Plaza with a ridiculous price. If you would like to have the Google assistant in your house and be able to put news, music or control connected products in your home, this little guy is the best option.

Activate this super offer for only 15.80 euros using the code BFNEST2.

OnePlus 9 Pro – Black Friday Deals on AliExpress

OnePlus 9 Pro on AliExpress

One of the Top OnePlus phones of all of 2021 has been OnePlus 9 Pro. A beast with a Snapdragon 888 processor, an incredible 6.7-inch AMOLED screen and 120 Hz refresh, which you can now get for 517 euros with the code BFPRO50.

As we have commented in our analysis, a mobile full of functions and with a value for money that places it among the best Android phones of the year.

realme GT Master Edition – Black Friday Deals on AliExpress

realme GT Master Edition in AliExpress Plaza

A pleasant surprise from the hand of realme this excellent realme GT Master Edition, with a totally different design and betting on minimalism.

This mobile has a 6.43-inch 120 Hz AMOLED screen, a powerful Snapdragon 778G processor compatible with 5G, with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. In addition, it has a good 64 Mpx camera, a 32 Mpx front one. and a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charge.

Everything that integrates this mobile can be very cheap if you add the code SDREALME35 you can take it for 244 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S – Black Friday Deals on AliExpress

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S on AliExpress

The transportation method of the future, today. These electric scooters are perfect for traveling kilometers in your city and spending very little money on each trip. Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S it is an electric scooter that can cost you only 273 euros with the code BFELE43.

This electric scooter only weighs 12 kilos, has a range of 20 kilometers and also has a maximum speed of 20 km / h. Perfect to take you from point X to point Y, for example from your home to public transport or from your home to the office.

2nd Generation AirPods – Black Friday Deals on AliExpress

AirPods 2 in AliExpress Plaza

Apple’s cheapest fully wireless headphones are now even cheaper in this AliExpress Plaza offer. Second generation AirPods with cable charging box will only cost you 99 euros using the code BFAPPLE20.

They are the models with a long temple, with Oye Siri always active and with a charging box that recharges with a Lightning cable.

