A new iPhone 13 is worth protecting with a good case. These covers compatible with the different Apple smartphone models are the best you can buy right now.

If you have bought an iPhone 13 during Black Friday or want to buy one for Christmas, although the stock is very low in almost all stores, you cannot forget one of the fundamental parts of the mobile, such as the protective case.

A good case for an iPhone 13 is essential because it will save you troubles, but also a lot of money. Although Apple has introduced a harder glass to resist drops, it is not a panacea and depends on the angle and height, your iPhone screen can shatter.

Although there are tricks to make your phone look like new, there is nothing like a case that prevents breakage and scratches. Especially considering that both the screen and the back of the iPhone 13 are made of glass.

Remember that the cost of repairing the screen of an iPhone ranges from 361.10 euros to 251.10 euros, according to official Apple data. A cover will cost you much less and will help you keep it looking new so that you can resell it in the future.

These are some of The best cases for iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and for iPhone 13 Pro Max that you can buy right now and with stock to arrive before Christmas.

Transparent cover: JETech

JETech transparent case for iPhone 13

Transparent cases are very common in because they allow you to protect your iPhone while not hiding its design. Especially in those iPhone that have a special color and that is usually only used for a single model.

The problem with transparent covers is that scratches appear with use and tend to yellow over the months. This is why you shouldn’t spend a lot of money on a transparent case.

JETech’s transparent covers They are basic, compatible with wireless charging and offer good protection.

You can buy it on Amazon for 6.79 euros for iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The version for iPhone 13 mini costs 7.99 euros.

Silicone case: elago

Elago silicone case for iPhone 13

Silicone cases are the most popular among iPhone users. Although there is a huge amount of supply available with this soft and rigid material to protect the mobile, many of them, especially those found in AliExpress, tend to be clones in design of Apple’s.

If you want a silicone case that lasts and is available in many colors, one of the most recommended is elago’s “liquid silicone” cover, available on Amazon.

Can be found in 12 colors for all iPhones. For iPhone 13 it costs 14.98 euros. For iPhone 13 Pro it costs 14.99 euros, for iPhone 13 Pro Max also 14.99 euros and finally for iPhone 13 mini it also has a price of 14.99 euros.

The good news is that elago usually offers discounts in coupon format. Right now you can get them with a 10% discount coupon for 13.49 euros.

Leather Case: Nomad Modern with MagSafe

Nomad Modern leather case in Macnificos

Leather cases are the most expensive you can buy for an iPhone 13. Especially if they are real leather cases and not plastic variations. That is why we recommend that if you want a leather case for iPhone 13 you go for these Nomad Modern.

They use vegan skin, are compatible with MagSafe and have NFC with information from your business card. They are available in rustic brown, black and natural.

You can get it for 59.99 euros for iPhone 13, for iPhone 13 mini, for iPhone 13 Pro and finally for iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Original Cases: Leather Case with Apple MagSafe

Apple Leather Case with MagSafe for iPhone 13 at Amazon

If you are looking for an original case for your iPhone 13, we recommend that you buy the leather ones, because today there is very little difference between the original Apple silicone cases and the ones you can buy in stores such as Amazon or AliExpress, although there will always be differences in quality.

But it is that Apple leather cases tend to age very well. The most popular is the ocher one that you can buy for 58 euros for iPhone 13 on sale.

It is also available for 65 euros for iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and for iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Hard case: seacosmo

Seacosmo Rídigda case for iPhone 13

If you plan to use your iPhone 13 in areas where a fall means several meters with rocks, sand or other elements that will surely break its screen or the back, you need a rigid and durable case.

Is rigid case from seacosmo is quite thick but adds a lot of protection so that the impacts do not shatter the crystals of the iPhone. In addition, it includes a screen protector that adds even more rigidity.

The good news is that the back is transparent and you can use wireless chargers.

It is available for less than 16 euros for iPhone 13 and for 15.99 euros for iPhone 13 mini. For iPhone 13 Pro it costs 17.99 euros. The version of the iPhone 13 Pro Max also costs 17.99 euros.

