Xiaomi has very expensive high-end mobiles, and mid-range mobiles with cheaper prices for all budgets. These are the best with the lowest price.

One of the benefits of Xiaomi having so many mobiles for sale is that there is a terminal for each type of use, person or budget. From the most expensive, to the cheapest.

Xiaomi’s mid-range and cheap It is the most important of the brand. With mobiles that do not exceed 300 euros you can find true gems that will practically satisfy everyone who needs a cheap mobile.

Taking into account that mobile phones have risen slightly in price due to the lack of chips and high demand, Xiaomi terminals remain at very popular prices.

These are some of The best cheap Xiaomi phones that you can buy right now and they are worth it. Phones that are not very old and are still priced for tight budgets.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G New Edition

Xiaomi’s new cheap mobile with a 6.55 “AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 778 processor and a 64 Mpx camera.

One of the few cheap Xiaomi phones that do not fall into the Redmi category (which is where the cheapest ones tend to be) is this new one Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE.

Few negative things can be said about this mobile and that is that it is a reissued smartphone with a good processor, screen, storage and cameras.

Have a Snapdragon 778G processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It can also be found with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The screen is AMOLED and 6.65 inches with a 90 Hz refresh, so the experience is fast and with very good colors to see videos and photos.

It has a camera system led by one of 64 megapixels, an 8 megapixel wide angle and a 5 megapixel telemacro. What’s more, a 20 megapixel camera for selfies and calls.

The battery has a normal performance, with 4,250mAh and a fast charging of 33W. But the best thing is that it is a mobile that although its normal price is 370 euros can be found for 299 euros.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S

The perfect mid-range mobile for those who want to save: 6.43-inch screen, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage at a very low price.

One of the stars of Xiaomi in the mid-range in recent months is this Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S. A mobile with great performance and an excellent design.

The “S” in its name indicates that it is an update and that it is an intermediate step between the normal model, Redmi Note 10, and the more “pro” model. But this Redmi Note 10S does not need to say anything else, as shown by the great interest that our analysis aroused.

Redmi Note 10S has a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that can be expanded with a microSD card.

Your 64 megapixel main camera, along with an 8 megapixel wide angle, a 2 megapixel macro and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls you have a 13 megapixel camera.

The autonomy is quite good, thanks to a processor that does not require too much and a 5,000mAh battery which also accepts 33W fast charging.

You can get this Redmi Note 10S for only 228 euros.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G

This mobile phone has a 90 Hz screen and 5G connectivity, in addition to other features that make it stand out if we take into account its low price.

Redmi Note 10 5G It is one of the 5G compatible mobiles with the best value for money that you can find right now.

Although it is a version similar to the Redmi Note 10S, it has enough differences to make it cheaper. And is that despite its changes, most will not notice especially elements such as a different processor or RAM.

It has a 6.5-inch screen and a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor compatible with 5G networks, in addition to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The camera system is simpler, with a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and an 8-megapixel front camera. Of course, it maintains the 5,000mAh battery and fast charge becomes 18W.

Xiaomi Redmi 10

With a Helio G88 processor and a 90 Hz screen, this mobile explodes the cheap mobile market due to its low cost.

Xiaomi Redmi 10 It is one of the entry phones that are being sold the most in stores like Amazon. A best seller that everyone is buying for having a reasonable price and consistent features.

This mobile can be found on Amazon for 182 euros with 64GB of storage, a price suitable for tight budgets.

You cannot expect superior performances, like the high-end or upper-mid-range models, but this Redmi 10 is more than enough for your day to day.

Has a 6.5-inch screen with Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh. Add a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, although there is also a 128GB model.

It has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, a 50 megapixel main camera with a wide angle of 8 megapixels and a front of, also, 8 megapixels.

Xiaomi Redmi 9C

This mobile has a much more affordable price than normal, and that it has an HD + screen, face unlock and more than 5,000 mAh of battery.

One of the cheapest mobiles in the entire Xiaomi catalog is the Redmi 9C. A basic and functional smartphone for those who do not want to do much more than be able to call, send messages on WhatsApp, use a social network and take photos.

The best thing about this mobile is that it has great autonomy thanks to a MediaTek Helio G35 processor and a 5,000mAh battery that, although it does not have a fast charge, it is not necessary either.

The cheapest version is 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, so you have just enough space to take photos, so we recommend using a microSD card to improve its capacity.

You can find it on Amazon for 132 euros, although its price usually fluctuates up to 199 euros. For those looking for an NFC version to make payments without a card, the Xiaomi Redmi 9C NFC costs 136 euros, also on Amazon.

