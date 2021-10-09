The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) has carried out an analysis of different manual espresso machines. Their results reveal which are the best models that you can buy for less than 100 euros.

Little by little, the popular capsule coffee machines are losing ground to the espresso or espresso machines. They are preferred by coffee lovers, as they have fewer limitations, they are more versatile, the coffee is much cheaper and the machine is neither more expensive nor more difficult to use.

And, unlike capsule coffee machines, espresso machines do not depend on a brand of capsules for the preparation of coffee. The user can choose the bean they prefer and choose the degree of grinding they like the most to fully customize their coffee.

And this is not the only advantage. According to the OCU, an espresso machine represents significant savings compared to capsules. With the preparation of two coffees a day you can save about 180 euros a year, according to the calculations of this organization.

In addition, the generation of waste is also reduced, which is one of the main problems that capsules have today.

You want good coffee, and you want it now: espresso machines are a good solution for those in a hurry, but there are many different types. Let’s see how to choose one, and the best models on the market.

Although brands like Nespresso have recycling programs, many users end up throwing them into the garbage can, with the problems that this produces.

Contrary to what many people believe, espresso machines don’t have to be expensive. There are machines of all price ranges, as with any other appliance, but you can find very affordable models with good features.

The OCU analysis collects the best espresso machines that you can buy for less than 100 euros. In the document we can see that there are two models that stand out from the rest: Cecotec Power Espresso 20 and Solac CE4481.

Cecotec Power Espresso 20 It is a manual espresso machine that costs 77.90 euros, although if you are attentive to the offers you can find it about 20 euros cheaper, from 60 euros.

This coffee maker from the Spanish brand Cecotec has several versions, from digital to mechanical. What they have in common is their good value for money, hence their success in different stores.

The OCU emphasizes that this machine is one of the best value for money of all those analyzed. It can brew two cups of coffee at the same time and is also compatible with ESE type capsules. However, it is not perfect and has two disadvantages: high consumption and slowness.

Solac CE4481 it is the other espresso machine that the OCU has selected. You can find it on Amazon at a price of 95 euros and its strengths are the ease of use and the high quality of the coffee it produces. On the negative side is that it consumes a lot of electricity and the slowness of the preparation.

The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) has carried out an analysis of different manual espresso machines. Their results reveal which are the best models that you can buy for less than 100 euros.

Little by little, the popular capsule coffee machines are losing ground to the espresso or espresso machines. They are preferred by coffee lovers, as they have fewer limitations, they are more versatile, the coffee is much cheaper and the machine is neither more expensive nor more difficult to use.

And, unlike capsule coffee machines, espresso machines do not depend on a brand of capsules for the preparation of coffee. The user can choose the bean they prefer and choose the degree of grinding they like the most to fully customize their coffee.

And this is not the only advantage. According to the OCU, an espresso machine represents significant savings compared to capsules. With the preparation of two coffees a day you can save about 180 euros a year, according to the calculations of this organization.

In addition, the generation of waste is also reduced, which is one of the main problems that capsules have today.

You want good coffee, and you want it now: espresso machines are a good solution for those in a hurry, but there are many different types. Let’s see how to choose one, and the best models on the market.

Although brands like Nespresso have recycling programs, many users end up throwing them into the garbage can, with the problems that this produces.

Contrary to what many people believe, espresso machines don’t have to be expensive. There are machines of all price ranges, as with any other appliance, but you can find very affordable models with good features.

The OCU analysis collects the best espresso machines that you can buy for less than 100 euros. In the document we can see that there are two models that stand out from the rest: Cecotec Power Espresso 20 and Solac CE4481.

Cecotec Power Espresso 20 It is a manual espresso machine that costs 77.90 euros, although if you are attentive to the offers you can find it about 20 euros cheaper, from 60 euros.

This coffee maker from the Spanish brand Cecotec has several versions, from digital to mechanical. What they have in common is their good value for money, hence their success in different stores.

The OCU emphasizes that this machine is one of the best value for money of all those analyzed. It can brew two cups of coffee at the same time and is also compatible with ESE type capsules. However, it is not perfect and has two disadvantages: high consumption and slowness.

Solac CE4481 it is the other espresso machine that the OCU has selected. You can find it on Amazon at a price of 95 euros and its strengths are the ease of use and the high quality of the coffee it produces. On the negative side is that it consumes a lot of electricity and the slowness of the preparation.