If you never want to run out of power on your mobile and you will not be near a socket to charge it, your solution is external batteries. One of the products that accompanies us the most since mobile phones have large screens, are capable of playing high definition videos and ultimately use more energy.

External and portable batteries They are cheap products, very helpful when you have them on hand and a real headache when you forget to take them with you. And although mobiles save more and more energy, it is not enough.

These portable batteries are some of the best you can buy right now. We have chosen them from different price ranges, capacities and functions.

You don’t need to spend a lot of money on a portable battery and these are cheap or on sale. Surely you can find a model that can help you, even to take it on a trip.

Best value for money: Anker PowerCore Essential

Power Bank with a capacity of 20,000mah capable of charging an iPhone almost 4 times or a Galaxy S 21 3.5 times. It has 2 USB-A output ports and USB-C to recharge it.

Anker PowerCore Essential It is a perfect battery to carry in your backpack or bag. It is a battery compatible with your mobile, tablet, smartwatch and any product you have on hand with a USB cable.

It has a 20,000mAh capacity, so it will give you to charge any smartphone on the market several times. It also has two USB ports and two inputs, a micro USB and a USB-C to recharge it.

Perfect to share it with two mobiles and always have it close at hand so you don’t lack energy.

On Amazon it is on sale for only 33.99 euros.

With higher capacity: Baseus X30

Portable battery with 2 USB-A ports and a USB-C output port and USB-C / microUSB input.

Portable batteries already have enough charge so that you can leave the house for several days with your mobile and not touch a plug for several days. This battery Baseus X30 it is perfect for these situations due to its great capacity.

This Baseus battery has a capacity of 30,000mAh, one of the largest you can get right now. In addition, the USB-C connection accepts a power of 15W.

The size is relatively large, more than a mobile because of the number of internal batteries it has to house, but it only weighs 600 grams.

It has 3 input connections, two USB-A ports and one USB-C, so you could have 3 devices charging at the same time without problem.

It is a cheap battery that you can get on sale for only 35.99 euros. It’s also available on AliExpress. In this store it costs about 27 euros with shipping from Spain.

The most compact: Charmast Mini

Charmast Mini for € 22.99

If what you are looking for is a battery that will not run out of power for a couple of days and that is also very compact, this portable battery from Charmast Is the best option.

It is a really small portable battery, only 190 grams and with a capacity of 10,400mAh.

It has enough power to charge a modern iPhone a couple of times and also has 3 USB connections (2 USB-A and 1 18W USB-C) that can work at the same time.

It is available on Amazon for less than 23 euros.

With solar charge: Ekrist Solar Power Bank S4

Ekrist Solar Power Bank S4 for € 23.75

What if you want it all? An external battery that is portable, with great capacity, USB connections of all kinds and that also lasts a long time. You could get it on the drums Ekrist Solar Power Bank S4.

Its big difference is that it has a solar panel which is capable of adding power to the battery while it is exposed to the sun. Using only the solar panel could recharge it to 100% in about 3 days.

It is a good option to take with you on a mountaineering trip because it also has a capacity of 26,800mAh.

It has two 5W USB-A ports for two mobiles, and a microUSB and USB-C connection to recharge it.

You can get it for 23.75 euros on Amazon.

Small and large capacity: Mojogear Mini XL

Mojogear Mini XL for € 27.81

If you need a large capacity and also not take up much space, right now you have a good option on offer with the battery Mojogear Mini XL.

It has a capacity of 20,000mAh, which makes it large enough to recharge a smartphone several times. But also its size is not bigger than that of a bank card, although obviously thicker.

It only weighs 408 grams and measures 13.8×6.8×2.7 centimeters. It has 2 USB-A 18W ports and an input to recharge microUSB.

The best thing is the price, it costs less than 30 euros.

