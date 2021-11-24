11/23/2021 at 16:15 CET

SEO / BirdLife has chosen the best images of birds of the year presented to the XIV edition of the FotoBirds Contest. High-flying photographs. The snapshot of a male Houbara bustard (Chlamydotis undulata) starring in a procession is the winner of the contest, summoned by the organization of the SEO / BirdLife Ornithological Days, which concluded yesterday, Monday. The photograph is entitled ‘El galán del llano’ and was taken in the Canary Islands by Jose Juan Hernandez.

The contest, which has been held since 2007, will reward the best bird photographs among amateurs and professionals from around the world. This time More than 500 photographers have participated, presenting a total of 1,532 photographs taken in fifteen countries on five continents, from New Zealand to Canada.

SEO / BirdLife will take advantage of the winning image, the four second prize and the eleven finalists to illustrate its 2022 solidarity calendar, which will be available in the coming weeks. These are the winners:

‘The heartthrob of the plain’

José Juan Hernández used a ‘sweep’ technique, which allowed him to reflect the dynamic display behavior of the male, displaying his plumage in an impressive procession. That was one of the aspects that the jury valued the most: the snapshot, in addition to having a high aesthetic value, transmits “relevant aspects of the bird’s way of life or behavior;.

“In order to capture this behavior, I had to place a hiding place at ground level. Using a slow shutter speed following the animal’s run allowed me to mirror this courtship behavior & rdquor ;, notes the author.

‘The sound of the forest’

José Manuel Castillo photographed a grouse (Tetrao urogallus). It is a minimalist image, in which the author wanted to represent “the dark and uncertain future that the grouse has in our country, but at the same time show a ray of hope to reverse the decline of this great species & rdquor;.

The jury highlights the “cleanliness and subtlety & rdquor; of the image captured in low key, which generates “an evocative atmosphere & rdquor ;. And he added: “Although there are no trees or details of the grouse, its contemplation immediately takes us to a deep and dense forest, in which the first rays of the day illuminate the profile of this fabulous male & rdquor ;.

‘Flying fish’

Sebastián Molano Robledo managed to capture a moment of pure photographic essence. A kingfisher (Alcedo atthis) catching a prey. The jury emphasizes that it receives dozens of photographs of this species every year, but this one was special. It stands out thanks to “the fleeting moment captured, that magical moment of an action that takes place a thousandths of a second in which a fish seems to float weightless on the bird’s beak & rdquor;.

The author managed to capture “what the eye does not see & rdquor ;, a movement” very fast and unpredictable & rdquor ;. Ensures that getting to stop the right moment in which the catch is “in the air & rdquor; it became a challenge. “Some are out of focus, moved, out of square & mldr; until you get the dream image & rdquor ;.

‘The gang’

Pau Núñez Santos took the image at Volunteer Point, a reserve located in the Falkland Islands, where there is a king penguin (Aptenodytes patagonicus) colony with some 2,000 pairs. “It is quite a natural experience to contemplate these magnificent animals in their comings and goings while they ignore you, sometimes individually or generally in groups of several individuals as in this case, located near the edge of the beach, which I photographed from a point of view low to highlight his appearance and attitude, a fairly common windy and cloudy day in the area & rdquor ;, he recalls.

The members of the jury highlight the “compositional quality & rdquor; of the snapshot. “The open and low shot helps to reflect that idea of ​​’panda’ with which the author has called photography. The contrasts between the dark sky, light sand and the plumage of the birds add a certain drama that helps transport the viewer to the somewhat inhospitable environment in which these birds live & rdquor ;.

‘Face to face’

Francisco Javier Sánchez Cabecera photographed some great egrets (Egretta garzetta). “I love to recreate the atmosphere of photography, get into it and sit quietly to contemplate its infinite possibilities. The viewer becomes a movie screen, where I play with lights and parameters as I please. And of course, if you have enjoyed recreating the stage, the protagonists, whoever they are, will end up looking and putting the icing on the cake. For that moment, be attentive and intuitive, you will only have one thing left, press the art button & rdquor ;, points.

The jury’s opinion: “An image of tremendous visual strength and worthy composition. The confrontation of the two egrets and the strong backlight that highlights both the plumage bank of the birds and the drops of water that dot the action, make this photograph stand out and impact & rdquor ;.

Finalists

The finalist works were ‘Stoicism’, by Alfredo Conde San José; ‘Capuchino in white and red’, by Jorge Ruiz del Olmo; ‘The flight of the cuckoo’, by Mario Cea Sánchez; ‘The eye, by Javier Lafuente; ‘A look at the Cantabrian’ by Egoitz Ikaza; ‘Imperial Eagle in Flight’ by Tomás Calle; ‘Red-red thrush among red branches’, by Miguel Vallespir Castello; ‘Courtship in the snow’, by José Manuel Grandío; ‘Amanece’, by Carlos Cifuentes Torres; ‘Leaves that return’, by Aitor Badiola Manero; and ‘Relavos de vida’, by José Juan Hernández.

The jury emphasizes that the challenge of choosing the best works presented is increasingly difficult, since quality increases year after year. “In many of those photographs the authors manage to combine technique, knowledge of the species and artistic vision to give rise to what can only be described as works of art& rdquor ;, highlights.

The FotoBirds 2022 contest has already been called, with 2,000 euros in prizes. The images must comply with the AEFONA code of ethics. «Above all, we seek to reward images that honestly and respectfully reflect the life of our birds. Images will not be accepted for which claims have been used, use of live bait, photomontages, artificial backgrounds, birds in captivity or semi-freedom, and except for the exceptions reflected in the bases: photographs of nests«, Point out the organizers. The images must be presented in jpg format, without frames or watermarks, with a minimum size of 3,600 px in its largest dimension.

Rules of the FotoBirds 2022 Contest: https://seo.org/concurso-fotoaves-2022/

AEFONA Code of Ethics: https://www.aefona.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/Codigo-etico-de-AEFONA.pdf

