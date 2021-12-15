In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

A laptop stand will help you work or study more comfortably with correct posture so your back doesn’t hurt.

It is known by anyone with a laptop that using it for many hours while working or studying gradually causes you to change posture, which produces back pain or discomfort in the neck and extremities.

That is why we cannot stop recommending that use a laptop stand. They are not only useful to keep your table organized, but also so that you can have a better posture that will solve many of your back pain.

Many people who now telecommute will have realized that working with a laptop at home is very different from working with a dock and monitor at the office. That is why it is vital that when you are at home, or in a place where you do not have a monitor, the laptop is well positioned.

The top of the screen should be at or near eye level. And if you can, the best you can do is get a wireless keyboard and mouse to avoid typing at forced angles.

These are some of the best laptop stands you can get right now. Some models can be carried in your backpack or bag to use wherever you are.

Portable and level stand: Nexstand K2

Nexstand K2 on Amazon

This bracket Nextand K2 It is the original, although there are many copies in stores like Amazon or AliExpress.

Is a Foldable, lightweight laptop stand, but it is compatible with equipment of all kinds with up to 3 heights. It is an important element if you want to have an office anywhere so that your laptop is at the correct height.

It can be obtained on Amazon for 29.22 euros and it may be one of your best buys to work with. Of course, this is the type of media that works best with a separate keyboard and mouse.

Compact stand: Babacom

Babacom Foldable Laptop Stand at Amazon

One of the easiest mounts to transport and perfect to get a better viewing angle on your laptop is this one. Babacom. It is quite cheap. You can buy it on Amazon for 12.99 euros.

Like this there are many similar ones in stores like Amazon as it is a design that has been cloned ad nauseam.

It’s flatter than normal and can be folded up to take on a trip. It has 6 adjustable angles and supports laptops up to 15.6 inches. As its width can be adjusted, you can use it with books, tablets or even with ebook readers.

Support for standing work: Nestling

Nestling Laptop Stand at Amazon

East Nestling laptop and mouse stand it is possibly the strangest support, but it has many advantages. You can buy it on Amazon for less than 28 euros.

Although it can be used perfectly as a laptop stand and work sitting with your computer as in the rest of the options, it gives you the possibility of increasing its height so that you can work standing up.

Working standing up, especially if you spend many hours sitting, is an advantage for your cardiovascular system and strengthening your muscles. But if you decide to work while standing up, then invest in a rubber mat to avoid fatigue in your legs.

Height adjustable aluminum stand: Tounee

Tounee Aluminum Laptop Stand at Amazon

East Tounee metal stand It is compatible with computers from 10 inches to 17 inches, so it does not matter what equipment you have, it will support it.

It has a fixed height adjustment and angle control so you can adjust it to your level, regardless of where you place it.

It is a perfect support to use in summer because the material and the design helps to dissipate the heat of the equipment that is very hot.

Its price is 35.99 euros on Amazon, with free shipping.

To organize your table: Tronsmart

Tronsmart Laptop Organizer Stand at Amazon

This laptop stand from Tronsmart not only can it hold your laptop, it also has a tray to leave the keyboard and an extra support for your mobile.

It is a solution in a single product to have your table organized with a laptop, keyboard, mobile and other peripherals, adjusting the height of the screen and that when you are not going to use it it can be folded and stored anywhere. Its price is only 30.99 euros.

