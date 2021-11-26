In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you are looking for a laptop and want to save money, these devices are on a special offer for Black Friday.

It does not fail, like every Black Friday one of the most demanded and most successful products are laptops. Many people are waiting at this time to find that real bargain that will make them save on their new equipment.

Laptops on sale by Black Fridaand They are almost a tradition and like every year we bring you some of the best that you can find in stores like Amazon, PcComponentes or MediaMarkt.

We are going to highlight teams of all kinds and for all budgets. From cheap computers that will serve you to do the most basic tasks that a computer must respond to, ultralight laptops to be able to work anywhere and also powerful equipment for gaming.

Acer Nitro 5

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55-72GW on PC Components

This 15.6-inch laptop is an entry-level gaming computer with previous generation processors that can still move any game at good graphic quality. Acer Nitro 5In its configuration with Intel Core i7 and a GTX 1650 Ti, it can be purchased for 749 euros at PcComponentes.

It is a laptop that does not lack anything to be able to play, such as 16 GB of RAM, a backlit keyboard and a Full HD screen.

MSI Prestige 14

MSI Prestige 14 A11SCX-432ES on PC Components

This ultralight laptop MSI Prestige 14 It is a laptop with the latest in processors, that has a dedicated graphics and even so it is only 15.9mm thick and weighs 1.29kg.

You can’t ask for much more from this original MSI notebook. It includes a latest generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16 GB of RAM, a 512 GB SSD and a GTX 1650 graphic. Its screen is 14 inches with Full HD resolution.

Its price is 1,099.99 euros, but it used to cost 1,499 euros.

Asus VivoBook S14

ASUS VivoBook S14 S433EA-AM464T at Amazon

Asus VivoBook S14 It is a laptop at a good price for the day to day and with good specifications. This 14-inch laptop has dropped to 649 euros during Black Friday.

It has a state-of-the-art Intel Core i5-1125G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and pre-installed Windows 10 Home that can be upgraded to Windows 11. At just 1.4kg it’s not bad at all as a laptop to take away from side to side.

LG Gram 14Z90P

LG Gram 14Z90P at Amazon

Another ultralight laptop, with a special emphasis on ultralight, is this LG Gram 14Z90P. A 14-inch laptop that weighs less than 1kg.

This version with Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD has gone on to cost only 999 euros. It is one of the best bargains of the moment in laptops. In addition, it already comes with Windows 11 pre-installed, so you will not have to run the update manually.

Huawei MateBook 14

Huawei MateBook 14

Huawei continues to do very well in laptops, as is the case with the Huawei MateBook 14. This laptop with an AMD processor now only costs 899 euros in the Huawei Spain online store, but if you also add the code A50MB14R716 you get a discount of 50 euros.

It has a 14-inch screen with 2K resolution, an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor, 16GB of RAM and also 512GB of storage space. This Space Gray version features 3 traditional USB ports, a USB-C port and a headphone jack.

Honor MagicBook Pro

Honor MagicBook Pro at Amazon

A 16-inch laptop priced closer to a 14-inch? Honor MagicBook Pro It is a curious case of a more than acceptable value for money. This laptop with a Ryzen 5 processor and 16GB of RAM, only costs 699.99 euros during Black Friday.

It has a Ryzen 5 4600H processor (although there is a version with Core i5), 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also comes with Windows 10 and a 65W charger. In addition, it has triple USB 3.2, USB-C, HDMI, headphone port.

MacBook Air with M1 chip

MacBook Air at MediaMarktMacBook Air at Amazon

It is Apple’s lightest and most powerful laptop. This MacBook Air with M1 chip, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD right now will only cost you 958.99 euros at Amazon and 959 euros at MediaMarkt. Essentially the same price.

A perfect choice for one of those very lightweight 13-inch laptops that will last for many years. In addition, with its M1 chip you get great speed, low power consumption and you will not have to listen to any fan.

Lenovo Legion 5

Lenovo Legion 5 15ACH6H in MediaMarkt

This Lenovo gaming laptop has a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD and a 15.6-inch Full HD screen perfect for its purpose, that of gaming.

Lenovo Legion 5 15ACH6H It also includes a surprise in the graphics section, a powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU so that you do not run out of any current game with excellent graphic quality. You have Windows 10, although updating to Windows 11 takes a few minutes.

The best thing is the price, 200 euros discount in MediaMarkt that already marks it at 1,149 euros.

