In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

These are the most powerful phones with the Snapdragon 888 processor, with the best performance and perfect as mobile phones to play.

The most powerful mobiles on the market are not usually the cheapest. It is obvious, with newer and more powerful components, the price of the mobile has to be higher. But right now the most powerful smartphones, those with the Snapdragon 888 processor, are not so badly priced.

Enough months have passed since the launch of this chip for prices to drop, so now if you want a very powerful mobile so that its performance is the best, you will not have to spend as much money as a few weeks ago.

If you like to save on video games or know when the PS5 is in stock, on our Telegram channel you can stay informed in real time.

These are the best phones with a Snapdragon 888 processor that you can buy right now. In addition, many are on sale.

You have to choose from. Phones from top-of-the-line brands such as Samsung or Xiaomi, but also cheaper options such as realme or even mobiles focused directly on gaming such as Asus equipment.

Samsung Galaxy S21

The new Samsung flagship is already on sale and also with a certain price reduction, and that its launch was a few days ago.

Samsung’s flagship mobile is still the Galaxy S21, although it is true that it is neither the newest nor the highest-end. But it is one of the Samsung phones with a better value for money because it will continue to have support for years.

This Galaxy S21 has a 5G connection, 128 GB of storage and an excellent 64 megapixel camera. In addition, its 120 Hz Super AMOLED screen will make you change your perception of what a good screen is.

At ComputerHoy.com we have analyzed this mobile in detail.

Screen: 6.2-inch Super AMOLED, 120 Hz Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 RAM: 8 GB Storage: 128 GB expandable Cameras: 64 megapixel telephoto, 12 mpx. ultra wide angle, 12 mpx. wide angle, 10 mpx. front Battery 4,000 mAh

It can be purchased in various stores:

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi’s new flagship comes with Snapdragon 888, 5G connection and 55W fast charging, in addition to other features that make it a top-notch high-end.

Xiaomi Mi 11 was the first Xiaomi mobile to release two marvels of technology: the Snapdragon 888 processor and Samsung’s 108-megapixel camera.

A premium mobile that has a large 6.81-inch AMOLED screen, a fingerprint reader under the screen, 128 GB of storage and a good design that has set a trend.

Screen: 6.81-inch AMOLED, 120 Hz Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 RAM: 8 GB Storage: 128 GB not expandable Cameras: 108 megapixels, 13 mpx. wide angle, 5 mpx. macro, 20 mpx. front Battery 4,600 mAh with fast charge 50W

Do not forget to review this complete analysis of the Xiaomi Mi 11.

OnePlus 9 5G

This high-end 5G smartphone features a Snapdragon 888 processor, the best from Qualcomm right now. In addition, it has an AMOLED screen at 120Hz.

The last high-end mobile from OnePlus that has come out this year, and awaiting the “9T” update that is expected shortly, is the OnePlus 9.

This mobile bets everything on a large, bright 120 hz screen, in addition to a powerful processor and the experience of Oxygen OS, the practically clean version of Android that OnePlus uses until now.

Without a doubt, the best thing is its AMOLED screen, with excellent performance and a camera that will not disappoint anyone.

Screen: 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED, 120 Hz Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 RAM: 8 GB Storage: 128 GB Cameras: 48 megapixels, 50 mpx. wide angle, 2 mpx. monochrome, 16 mpx. Front 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charge

You can find it in different stores:

realme GT

The realme GT is here and arrives with a sporty finish and TOP performance under the hood. A mobile phone with many qualities, including a very powerful Snapdragon 888 processor.

Possibly one of the best surprises that Realme has given since its arrival in Spain is this Realme GT. A very powerful mobile, with the best of the best and with an adjusted price since its inception.

With a very striking design in yellow, although there is a version in blue and another in gray, this realme GT stands out for its huge screen 120 Hz Super AMOLED, a 64 mpx main camera. and excellent performance.

Screen: 6.43-inch Super AMOLED, 120 Hz Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 RAM: 8 GB Storage: 128 GB Cameras: 64 megapixels, 8 mpx. wide angle, 2 mpx. macro, 16 mpx. Front 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charge

Here you have it in different stores:

Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G

6.7 “AMOLED display, Snapdragon 888, 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage and an out of this world design in a single piece of aluminum.

Oppo launched this Find X3 Pro 5G with a design that attracts attention and it is impossible that it does not. Possibly one of the most elegant mobiles thanks to its one-piece aluminum design, including the camera bump.

Not only does it have the powerful Snapdragon 888 processor, it is also directly committed to adding 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. In addition, its 50 megapixel camera works quite well as you can see in our analysis.

Screen: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 120 Hz Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 RAM: 12 GB Storage: 256 GB Cameras: 50 megapixels, 50 mpx. wide angle, 13 mpx. telephoto, 3 mpx. macro, 32 mpx. Front 4,500 mAh battery with 30W fast charge

It is surely the most expensive mobile of this batch with Snapdragon 888 processors that you can find.

Asus ROG Phone 5

Gaming mobile with Snapdragon 888 processor, 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage and many work for games, in addition to RGB effects.

If you really take mobile games very seriously, you will probably be interested in a mobile that is specially optimized to play. As an example this Asus ROG Phone 5, which includes the Snapdragon 888 processor.

It stands out for its performance, its Android software tricks so that all the power goes to the game and not to other apps and resources. It also has an incredible 144 Hz AMOLED screen and touch triggers for use in games.

Screen: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 144 Hz Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 RAM: 16 GB Storage: 256 GB Cameras: 64 megapixels, 13 mpx. wide angle, 2 mpx. macro, 24 mpx. front 6,000 mAh battery with fast charge 65W

This mobile is a true beast with lighting effects, a properly “gamer” design and with so much attention to games, that if you play PUBG, Call of Duty or Fortnite among others, it is surely the mobile that interests you the most.

Asus Zenfone 8

The Asus ZenFone 8 smartphone comes equipped with the most powerful hardware of the moment with a screen diagonal of less than 6 inches and for a more content price than its rivals. It is a high-end mobile on its own merits in which its size and comfort of use are prioritized.

These are its specifications:

Compact 5.9-inch screen is the perfect size for one-handed use. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G flagship processor. 120Hz AMOLED HDR display with a response time of 1ms and a maximum brightness of up to 1100 nits. Powerful 4000 mAh battery that is optimized based on its behavior. Sony 64MP IMX686 flagship sensor, 12MP ultra wide angle camera and 12MP front camera. IP68 certified resistance to water and dust. Powerful dual stereo speakers and 3.5mm headphone jack.

These are some stores where you can find it:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

The Galaxy Z Flip3 meets even the most demanding. It is lighter than a cup of coffee and occupies half the size of a conventional smartphone, but without giving up its 6.7-inch screen. In addition, from its 1.9-inch external screen you can control your music or check your notifications, without displaying it.

This is the ideal phone to exploit the speed of the future. It comes equipped with an advanced processor so that your phone can take advantage of 5G speed and enjoy your favorite series, movies and games at ultra-fast speed. These are its specifications:

6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate. Android 11 operating system. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. 8GB RAM memory and 256GB internal storage. 3,300 mAh battery with 15W fast charge. Dimensions of 84.4 x 72.2 x 17.1 / 15.9 mm (folded) and 166 x 72.2 x 6.9 mm (open) and a weight of 183 grams. 12MP main camera, wide angle and 10MP interior. Facial recognition and footprint on the side.

These are some stores where you can buy it:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

The Galaxy Z Fold3 is a leading edge foldable smartphone with powerful performance, foldable glass, and an all-day battery – all in the palm of your hand. It’s everything you’ve ever dreamed of in a durable, premium 5G smartphone in a foldable format.

When the 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display is illuminated, as if by magic, the lower camera disappears, showing only what is on the screen. The AMOLED Infinity Flex display has no hole for the camera, so you can enjoy a truly immersive experience. These are its specifications:

7.6-inch AMOLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate. Android 11 operating system. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. 12GB RAM memory and 26GB internal storage. 4,400 mAh battery with 25W fast charge. Dimensions of 158.2 x 67.1 x 16.0 / 14.4 mm (folded) and 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm (open), and a weight of 271 grams. Dual SIM connectivity (SIM 1 + SIM 2 or eSIM), 2.4G and 5G. 12MP main camera, Zoom, wide angle and 10MP and 4MP exterior camera. Facial recognition and footprint on the side. Multitasking, capable of working with three simultaneous applications. Samsung’s first phone to be compatible with the S-Pen.

Here are some stores where you can find this terminal:

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.