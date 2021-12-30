In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Born under the Xiaomi nest, POCO is now an independent mobile brand that manufactures some of the best value-for-money smartphones of the moment. These are the best POCO you can buy.

POCO, formerly known as Pocophone, is a mobile brand that was born by Xiaomi with top-of-the-line equipment such as Poco F1, inherited from Xiaomi’s own equipment, at even more popular prices.

The success of the first POCO was absolute, who does not like a mobile with good features, good design and a groundbreaking price? But now as an independent brand it has more and more devices for sale.

The POCO mobile catalog is getting better and better and they all have very good prices. So which one to choose?

If you like to save on video games or know when the PS5 is in stock, on our Telegram channel you can stay informed in real time.

This selection of POCO mobiles will tell you which model you should get depending on your budget, the functions that interest you the most or its general value for money.

You can get them on Amazon, where if you sign up for Amazon Prime you can take them with totally free shipping and fast delivery.

Powerful and good performance: POCO F3 5G

This new POCO mobile has almost everything to sweep away, starting with 5G, but also with the enormous power of its Snapdragon 870.

One of the latest mobiles launched by POCO is this LITTLE F3 5G. As its name indicates, one of the new models to be compatible with 5G networks and that has very good technical characteristics for advanced use and even for games.

POCO F3 has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, Full HD + and 120 Hz, so there is no complaint in this regard. It also uses the Snapdragon 870G processor optimized for games, 6 GB of very fast RAM and a storage of 128 GB.

It has a 48 megapixel main camera, in addition to an ultra wide angle of 8 Mpx. and a 5 Mpx telemacro. For selfies and video calls a 20 Mpx camera. You can read the complete analysis of this POCO F3 5G to know how it works.

The best with 4G: POCO X3 Pro

This is the new mid-high-end mobile from POCO, a brand associated with Xiaomi and that once again squeezes the price of one of its devices to the maximum.

If you are looking for a mobile with good performance, cameras, a low price and that lasts for a long time, POCO X3 Pro It is an option, but you will have to do without 5G.

This POCO X3 Pro is a cheap mobile and one of the best that the Xiaomi / Poco catalog of cheap equipment has.

It arrives with a Snapdragon 860 processor, which performs quite well in all aspects, from using for social networks, games or being with him browsing or taking photos and videos all day.

It uses a 48-megapixel camera and a 20-megapixel camera as the front camera. It also has an ultra wide angle, macro and depth sensor.

The 5,160mAh battery gives it power to use it all day, but it also has a 33W fast charge.

Best value for money: POCO X3 NFC

This mobile has an ultra-competitive price, although it has a processor like the Snapdragon 732G and fast charging at 33W, one of its main features.

Even though this POCO X3 NFC It is a 2020 model, it continues to be a mobile with an excellent quality-price ratio. Not for nothing has it become one of POCO’s best-selling mobiles and today among the best-selling mobiles on Amazon.

As you can read in our analysis, POCO X3 NFC is a large mobile phone with a good 6.67 “screen at 120 Hz that dazzles, it also has good performance and autonomy with a 5,160 mAh battery.

To highlight how well the Snapdragon 732G processor even with games, thanks also to its 6 GB of RAM.

Use a 64MP main camera., a 13 Mpx wide angle, a 2 Mpx macro. and another depth-of-field sensor, but it also has a 20-megapixel front camera.

Cheapest 5G: POCO M3 Pro 5G

POCO’s cheapest 5G smartphone with a 6.5-inch screen, 48MP camera, up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

Among the latest mobiles launched by POCO this is one of the cheapest and in general, one of the most affordable 5G mobiles of the moment. Is about LITTLE M3 Pro 5G, a smartphone with good autonomy and screen.

It is so affordable that its price does not exceed 229 euros in various colors, both blue, yellow or black.

Get this price thanks to using one of the cheapest processors with 5G, a Mediatek Dimmensity 700 5G that are already used by Xiaomi, Samsung and other mobile manufacturers. It also has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

It has a 48 megapixel main camera and an 8 megapixel one for selfies and video calls. There is plenty of battery with a capacity of 5,000mAh and fast charging of 18W.

Of course, it could not be missed, complete the information with this complete analysis of the POCO M3 Pro 5G that we have published on ComputerHoy.com.

Cheapest 5G: POCO M3 Pro 5G

POCO’s cheapest 5G smartphone with a 6.5-inch screen, 48MP camera, up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

Latest: POCO M4 Pro 5G

The POCO M4 Pro 5G terminal is POCO’s new proposal for the range of less than 200 euros, a phone that offers a lot that offers for the ‘little’ it costs. You can know everything about this phone in our review of the POCO M4 Pro 5G.

Broadly speaking, it is a phone that has a huge 6.6 “screen with Full HD + resolution, with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a high touch sampling frequency of 240 Hz It reduces touch latency and the responsive screen will give you better results.

Includes the Android 11 operating system and has a large 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charge, more than enough to use it throughout the day.

It also has a rear camera with a main sensor of 50MP and a second of 8MP, as well as a front camera of 16MP which will provide you with stunning selfies. And if that wasn’t enough, you can record with the front and rear cameras simultaneously.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.