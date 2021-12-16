In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Robot vacuum cleaners may be more interesting because these models are automatically emptied into a larger bin.

They have become one of the most interesting appliances you can have at home. Robot vacuum cleaners no longer just suck up dirt from the floor, they can also scrub and become security cameras. But it is that now they also empty themselves.

Although relatively recently this type of vacuum cleaner was very expensive, we are seeing more and more models of robot vacuum cleaners with an automatic emptying system in stores, making it easier to use than before.

Forget about having to clean the tank of your robot every time it is used or every two or three times, because these small devices now reach their charging base and have a larger tank that takes all the dirt.

The deposits are large, much more than what the robot has. It fills up little by little and you can change its bag every several weeks.

This makes it easier to tolerate if you want the least effortless experience when cleaning your home.

Premium range: iRobot Roomba i3552

Smart robot vacuum cleaner with Dirt Detect technology, WiFi connection, programmable via mobile application and compatible with Alexa. Its base empties the dirt tank automatically for minimal maintenance.

iRobot is one of the most important brands in robot vacuum cleaners and it was not surprising that they had one of the first models with this self-emptying system.

iRobot Roomba i3552 It is a robot vacuum cleaner with 2 rubber brushes to reach all the corners of your house and that are suitable for cleaning pet hair. It has an autonomy of 90 minutes and an advanced navigation system to clean your house in an orderly way.

The charging base can fully charge its battery in about 2 hours and has an internet connection and an application to control it, as well as compatibility with Alexa and Google.

You can get it on Amazon for 499 euros, also in MediaMarkt for 499 euros.

The cheapest: Cecotec Conga 2290 Ultra Home

This robot vacuum cleaner includes a charging and self-emptying base, which allows you to program it and forget about cleaning its tank. Also, it is quite powerful and has a good battery.

Cecotec could not miss a list of robot vacuum cleaners because it is one of its strengths. They have this Conga 2290 Ultra Home that has a base with an automatic emptying system to make your life easier.

The robot has a 4-in-1 system: sweeps, vacuums, mops and mops the entire floor of your house. It also has an improved navigation system for more efficient cleaning.

The Cecotec application allows you to control the robot, such as the selection of cleaning programs, the level of suction or even the level of scrubbing that it requires at that moment. It will even give you a virtual map of your house to know where it has passed and what is left.

You can find it on Amazon for only 299 euros.

With laser navigation and 2-month tank: Ultenic T10

Ultenic T10 on Amazon

The robot vacuum cleaner Ultenic T10 It has a great suction power of 3,000 Pa, a base with tank suction capable of storing up to 2 months of daily passes and good autonomy.

This robot vacuum cleaner also has a function to mop or mop the floor in a Y-shape, in this way it ensures a better pass through all the corners of your house. The autonomy reaches 200 minutes and it can return to its base to recharge so that when it can, return to start where it left off.

It has laser navigation and WiFi connectivity to use it with your application or add it to devices compatible with the Google assistant or with Alexa.

You can get it on Amazon for 399 euros with free shipping.

With smart mop: Yeedi Vac Station

Robot vacuum cleaner with mopping function, 3,000 Pa suction power, intelligent navigation, 200 minute autonomy and automatic emptying system.

For those looking for an alternative to the main brands with a good price, this robot vacuum cleaner Yeedi Vac Station It has a charging base and an interesting self-emptying system.

It can be obtained on sale on Amazon for 349.99 euros and has a very powerful robot vacuum cleaner, 3,000 Pa and with an autonomy of 200 minutes.

One of its most interesting functions is that it has an intelligent mop function. It is an automatic carpet detection system that prevents it from getting wet when you activate the two functions, vacuum and scrub.

Its application allows you to choose which rooms you want to scrub, the whole house or create invisible barriers where they cannot pass.

With the biggest deposit: Dreame Z10 Pro

Robot vacuum cleaner with mopping function, automatic emptying tank for 65 days and 4,000Pa suction power.

Dreame Z10 Pro It combines two three very important functions in a robot of this type and that goes according to its status as a premium model.

On the one hand, it has a huge 4-liter tank to fill it with dirt for 65 days in a row. It also has a powerful 4,000 Pa suction power and a mopping function.

It is a model that you can get on Amazon for 499.99 euros by applying the discount coupon that you will find on its page.

