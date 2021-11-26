In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If it’s time to change that old TV in your living room or bedroom, we recommend the following models that are on sale during Black Friday.

Although last summer we have seen some of the best prices on televisions and Smart TVs of all kinds, we have to recognize that during this Black Friday we are seeing equally good or better offers.

So if you still have an old TV that you can’t give any more of or you think it’s time to upgrade to a new model with 4K and smart features, We recommend some Smart TV models that are especially cheap.

During this Black Friday we have seen many offers on products of all kinds, but on Smart TV we see quite popular prices on large televisions and with very good image quality.

All of these models have smart features, have a good panel, and are also compatible with 4K video.

With Ambilight: Philips 43PUS8506

Philips 43PUS8506 at Amazon

This Philips 43PUS8506 It is a special model as it is the only TV in the world that can use the Ambilight lighting system. They are some LED strips in the back that illuminate the wall according to what is reproduced, creating atmosphere and an effect that will put you more in the film or series.

It has a size of 43 inches, compatible with 4K, HDr10 + and the Philips P5 processor that analyzes the content that passes through the TV to make it look brighter and more realistic.

It has Android TV and integrates the Google assistant, although it also has Alexa and also has Chromecast integrated.

Its price is 549.99 euros on Amazon when it normally cost 668 euros.

With QLED panel at a good price: Hisense QLED 55E76GQ

Hisense 55E76GQ at Amazon

If you are looking for a Smart TV with a good panel and that is QLED, manufactured by Samsung, but that also has a good price like LCDs, then this Hisense 55E76GQ It is a model that interests you because now it costs 579 euros.

It is a 2021 model with a size of 55 inches, compatible with 4K, HDR10 and Dolby Vision. It has a processor capable of scaling lower content and brings support for HDMI 2.1 connections, especially interesting for gamers with a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.

It has more popular streaming apps and you can add Alexa or Google Assistant.

Best OLED: 65 “LG B1

55 “LG OLED B1 at Amazon

The LG B1 range is one of the best you can find right now in terms of Smart TV with OLED panel and with 4K. A visual delight that allows you to view UHD content in a different way than what you have been doing.

This 65-inch model is one of the largest (although there is another 77-inch that is not available at the moment) and is less than 1,430 euros on Amazon.

It has a 4th generation α7 intelligent processor with deep learning that is able to analyze all images for improvement. In addition, the quality of the colors, brightness and blacks of the OLED panel will allow you to enjoy all the movies and series you want to enjoy.

It has HDMI 2.1, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB connections and support for Dolby Atmos.

Cheapest 50 “: Hisense 50AE7000F

Hisense 50AE7000F at Amazon

If you are looking for a cheap and good size Smart TV, we recommend this 50-inch Hisense 50AE7000F and compatible with 4K. Now it only costs you 399 euros, a very reasonable price for this model that usually costs 449 euros.

It has an LCD panel compatible with 4K video, HDR10, DTS Studio sound, the VIDAA U 4.0 platform with access to streaming applications and you can also control it with Alexa.

There is a 43-inch model that costs 319 euros, but taking into account the difference in price and that you gain in size, we strongly recommend the 50-inch one.

For foodies: Samsung The Frame

43 “Samsung The Frame at Amazon

This is a different Smart TV and Samsung has managed to position it among luxury products, although seeing its price during Black Friday it does not seem like it.

We talk about Smart TV Samsung The Frame with a wooden magnetic frame that when not in use becomes a digital frame with works of art or your favorite photos.

This 43-inch model from this year has compatibility with 4K video, HDR10 + or Alexa among other features. It’s a wall-mounted Smart TV that really looks like a painting.

It has gone from costing 729 euros to just 639 euros during Black Friday.

