These are the best Star Wars productions available on Disney+

Star Wars Day passed this Thursday, but the entire month of May represents an important month for the iconic franchise created by George Lucas in 1977. Nearly 50 decades later, the impact and relevance of Star Wars in popular culture is immeasurable. .

Despite its extensive list of films, the Star Wars universe continued to expand, now under the Lucasfilm name, with various series exploring other stories or focusing on a particular character. Today we come to mention some of the best titles that you can enjoy on Disney +.

Star Wars Rebels (2014)

According to the critics and the public of Rotten Tomatoes, the best series in the Star Wars universe is this animated production that premiered for the first time in 2014 and lasted for four seasons, coming to an end in 2018 after 75 episodes.

Star Wars: Andor (2022)

One of the most recent productions of the franchise that premiered on Disney +. It focuses on the character of Cassian Andor, played by the Mexican Diego Luna, during his early years of training as a spy for the Rebels and the dangerous missions he must complete. The second, and final, season is in post-production.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)

What began as a simple animated production ended up becoming one of the most beloved products by fans of the saga. It focuses on various characters that we met through movies such as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, Yoda, among others, taking place during the violent clone war. It had a total of seven seasons, coming to an end in 2020. This series saw the development of the character of Ahsoka Tano, who will soon be debuting her own live-action series.

The Mandalorians (2019)

Five years after the events of Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), a bounty hunter, is hired by Imperial forces to retrieve the boy Grogu. The Mandalorian has become one of the most acclaimed series in the Star Wars universe and is one of the biggest hits on Disney+, currently with three seasons.

Obi Wan Kenobi (2022)

With mixed opinions, there can be no doubt that the Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) series was quite the event for fans of the galaxy far, far away. It takes us ten years after the events of Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, where you can see an old master Kenobi in exile and still tormented by his past. The series also marked the return of Hayden Christensen in the character of Anakin Skywalker, better known as Darth Vader, which is undoubtedly the highest peak of the series.