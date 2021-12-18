In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The best totally wireless headphones for less than 50 euros that you can buy and forget about the cables once and for all.

AirPods type headphones have caused a real revolution around the world. These headphones have eliminated the need to use the typical ones with cables thanks to the fact that each time they have better battery and sound quality.

If you want headphones to eliminate cables from your life and only use wireless technology, these are some of the best options in fully wireless headphones.

All these models have good autonomy, good sound quality and microphones to be able to make calls or video calls and to be understood perfectly.

Best value for money: realme Buds Air 2

The realme Buds Air 2 are one of the cheapest headphones with active noise cancellation. They have a battery that lasts up to 25 hours and an R2 chip that guarantees minimal latency while maintaining good sound quality with its 10-millimeter drivers.

For those who are looking for a good option of headphones with active noise cancellation and very cheap, you have the best offer on these realme Buds Air 2.

It has a Bluetooth 5.2 connection that gives it a very low latency between the mobile and the headphones. They have 10mm drivers and splash resistance thanks to their IPX5 standard, so you can use them for exercise.

Active noise cancellation allows you to eliminate annoying noises from the outside thanks to its R2 chip. In addition, these microphones that are used in noise cancellation are also used in calls so that your voice is clear and they hear you perfectly.

They are available on Amazon for only 35 euros in white and black.

With active noise cancellation: LG TONE Free FN7

LG’s noise-canceling headphones have a battery life of 7 hours and a charging case that adds 14 hours and disinfects them with ultraviolet light.

LG TONE Free FN7 They are one of the headphones with an excellent value for money, they also have active noise cancellation, but they are somewhat more expensive than other models, like the one from realme.

These headphones have IPX4 splash resistance, perfect for exercising with them. They also have 3 microphones, a 6-hour and 12-hour battery in their charging case.

Active noise cancellation is one of the most innovative technologies that you can have in your headphones and with transparency mode so you can concentrate or listen to your music and also what happens outside.

You can get them on Amazon for less than 50 euros.

The cheapest: Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic

These wireless headphones feature Bluetooth 5.0 and included charging case. Its battery autonomy is about five hours with each new recharge.

The headphones Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic They are a very cheap model from the well-known Chinese brand that has a good autonomy and a fairly pronounced temple design.

The autonomy is about 5 hours of playback, but thanks to its charging box they increase to 20 hours in total. The microphones that integrate perform a noise reduction in calls.

In addition, it has a notification on your mobile every time you open them to know the status of your battery.

You can get them on Amazon for only 25.99 euros.

With the best battery: Soundcore Life P2

Soundcore Life P2 on Amazon

Soundcore Life P2 they have a function that is especially interesting compared to all their competitors, Battery.

They have a autonomy of 7 hours of playback and 40 extra hours with his cargo box. but they also have fast charging, with only 10 minutes charging you will have 1 hour of playback.

They achieve passive noise cancellation thanks to their silicone pads and 4 microphones to capture your voice on calls.

Its price is very cheap, only 38.99 euros on Amazon, available in black and white.

SoundPEATS TrueAir2

SoundPEATS TrueAir2 at Amazon

SoundPEATS TrueAir2 They are one of the cheapest and most successful headphones of the brand in stores like Amazon, where they are distributed.

They have Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to your mobile much faster and minimize the lag between mobile and headphones.

The weight of each earbud is minimal, only 3.2 grams per unit. It also has a charging case of only 27 grams. The autonomy remains in the standard, up to 5 hours of playback per earphone and 4 more recharges with its case.

You can find them on Amazon for less than 35 euros with free shipping.

