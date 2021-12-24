The serious consequences Facebook would face 3:35

(CNN Business) – For many, 2021 was a combination of hope and challenges, as COVID-19 vaccines became more available, but the pandemic dragged on for another year. And while technology continued to entertain and connect us, it also made our lives more difficult.

There were times this year when the technology either failed or didn’t work at all, from gigantic internet outages and crippling ransomware attacks to a host of problems for Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook.

Here’s CNN Business’s list of some of the most notable techno-catastrophes of 2021:

Facebook and LinkedIn experience massive data leaks

They leak information from millions of Facebook users 1:27

In April, cybersecurity experts said that the personal information of 500 million Facebook users, including their phone numbers, birthdays, and email addresses, had been posted on a website used by hackers.

Facebook said at the time that the same data had previously been reported as being pulled from people’s profiles by “malicious actors” in 2019, and the problem that made it possible was fixed the same year. The incident showed once again how vulnerable companies that collect massive amounts of personal data can be.

Also in April, LinkedIn confirmed that publicly available details gleaned from some 500 million profiles of its users had been posted for sale on a hacker website. Linkedin said at the time that the database for sale was “it is actually an aggregation of data from various websites and companies.” The company also said that “this was not a LinkedIn data breach.”

Citizen app misidentifies a suspected arsonist

Mobile application alerts you to dangers 1:26

In May, Citizen, a startup whose app sends crime alerts in real time, offered a $ 30,000 reward to help determine who started a wildfire in Los Angeles. The clues, including a photo of a man that was posted on Signal, led police to arrest a suspect. There was only one (very big) problem: it turned out they had mistakenly identified it.

The company had used a new product in its app called OnAir to transmit the information about the suspect, but said it did not follow its own verification protocols before circulating the information.

Ransomware attacks become a big problem

Everything you need to know about 4:05 ransomware attacks

This year, ransomware attacks – in which hackers gain access to a computer system and essentially hold a company hostage for money – rose sharply, particularly those targeting critical infrastructure companies and businesses. A major attack in May highlighted the vulnerability of US infrastructure to such crimes: Colonial Pipeline.

Colonial Pipeline, one of the largest pipelines in the US, was forced to stop operations when its network was attacked by a cyberattack, apparently made possible by hackers accessing a compromised password. Colonial Pipeline’s CEO later admitted to paying a $ 4.4 million ransom to get the company’s network back up and running.

In June, US Justice Department investigators said they recovered $ 2.3 million in cryptocurrency paid to the hackers behind the Colonial Pipeline attack.

Two blackouts (briefly) wipe out much of the internet

Investigate massive internet blackout around the world 1:32

It happened twice in less than two weeks: Large swaths of the internet went down, due to outages at tech companies that most people haven’t even heard of. The outages were quickly detected and short-lived, but they underscored how dependent we are on the internet and how precarious it can be.

First, on June 8, countless websites, including Reddit, CNN, Amazon, and many others, went down due to an outage at Fastly, a cloud service provider. Then, on June 17, a problem at a similar company, Akamai Technologies, broke websites, including those of Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Fastly’s outage was detected within a minute and lasted less than an hour for most of the affected websites, while Akamai informed customers of the issue in seconds and was able to fix it within four hours (and the company said most affected clients were offline for just minutes).

These weren’t the only major internet failures of the year: In December, Amazon’s cloud service provider suffered three outages that created problems for Disney +, Slack, Netflix, Hulu, and many others. It also disrupted Amazon’s logistics operations during the important Christmas season.

The terrible, horrible, very bad day for Facebook

What Facebook’s internal documents reveal 3:53

Monday, October 4, was terrible for the company that would soon be renamed Meta.

The night before, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen revealed her identity in a “60 Minutes” segment, claiming that the company knew how its social networks were used to spread misinformation and incite hatred and violence. (Haugen was previously the anonymous source whose leak of thousands of pages of internal documents to The Wall Street Journal resulted in a series of damning stories, known as The Facebook Files, beginning in September.)

Then on Monday, a major outage shut down Facebook, WhatApp, and Instagram for hours, caused by a “settings change.” Its stock plunged as the company grappled with the disruption fixes and after-effects of Haugen’s television appearance. And he braced himself for further regulatory scrutiny, as Haugen was to testify the next day before members of Congress. Oh, and that day the company also requested the dismissal of an antitrust complaint filed by the Federal Trade Commission.

The day heralded more to come that month. In late October, a consortium of 17 U.S. news organizations began publishing their own stories based on documents included in the disclosures made to the Securities and Exchange Commission and delivered to Congress in redacted form by legal counsel to Haugen. The consortium, which included CNN, reviewed the redacted versions received by Congress.

These stories included details about how coordinated groups use Facebook to foment violence (such as the January 6 insurrection) and how human traffickers use the social network to exploit people. (Facebook has repeatedly tried to discredit Haugen, saying that his testimony and reports on the documents mischaracterize his actions and efforts.)

Zillow Learns a Hard Lesson in How to Estimate Home Prices Using Artificial Intelligence

Zillow Announces Suspending Home Buying Program 1:13

In November, Zillow announced that it was closing its home remodeling business, Zillow Offer, citing “unpredictability in the forecast for home prices” that “far exceeds” what the company had expected.

The news was a shocking admission of defeat for the real estate listing company, which made an inventory reduction of $ 304 million in the third quarter, saw its shares fall and said it planned to cut 2,000 jobs, a quarter of your staff.

But it also marked a sea change from the beginning of the year, when the company seemed so confident in its ability to use artificial intelligence to estimate the value of homes that it had said its so-called “Zestimate” would act, for certain homes, as an initial cash offer to buy a property. Not only is it difficult to buy and sell houses for profit, apparently; It is also very difficult to use artificial intelligence to make decisions in the real world.

Tesla’s “Total Autonomous Driving” Scares Drivers (Including CNN)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has long touted the electric vehicle company’s “total autonomous driving” software. However, at the end of 2021, it is not completely autonomous; rather, it offers driver assistance features that require users to accept that they must remain alert behind the wheel in case they need to take control. Additionally, only a small number of Tesla drivers have been able to test it, including a group of customers who paid $ 10,000 each to access the “beta” version of the feature.

And while the feature may sound fantastic, drivers who have used it told CNN Business in November that, beyond the wow factor, they’re often unsure what their cars will do next – a terrifying prospect when you’re behind the wheel. of a vehicle that weighs thousands of kilos.

In November, CNN Business tested the feature on a Tesla Model 3 on the streets of New York City, and the results were sometimes terrifying: The software tried to steer the car into a UPS truck to avoid a cyclist, he tried to drive on the wrong side of the road and nearly ran into a fence, among other issues.