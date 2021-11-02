In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

On November 3 Apple Fitness + arrives for all users with an Apple Watch. If you want to join the Apple gym you will need one of these watches.

After more than a year since the arrival of Apple Fitness + in the US and other countries, Apple’s virtual gym finally lands in Spain.

This Apple subscription service is an add-on for users with an iPhone and an Apple Watch. Is about fitness classes of all kinds and at various levels that helps you do more sports and improve your health.

But in order to use this service an Apple Watch Series 3 or higher is required.

If you like to save on video games or know when the PS5 is in stock, on our Telegram channel you can stay informed in real time.

Fitness + has 11 types of workouts, including rowing, running, HITT, walking, or yoga. It has many coaches and classes of between 5 to 45 minutes.

For now, the classes that were previously published with subtitles will arrive in Spain.

The cost of Fitness + is 9.99 euros per month, but if you have an Apple Watch the first month is free. If you buy an Apple Watch, any model, they will give you 3 months free.

These are The cheapest Apple Watch you can buy right now to save money and join Apple’s virtual gym.

Cheapest: Apple Watch Series 3

This Apple smartwatch is still a great option thanks to its screen and its functionalities, with a heart rate monitor, GPS and water resistance.

The most basic Apple Watch and the oldest model that Apple Fitness + accepts is the Apple Watch Series 3. It is one of the cheapest you will find right now since it was originally launched in 2017.

This GPS model comes in two sizes, 38mm and 42mm. It has a more square design than current models, but it is still the best way to have an Apple Watch without spending a lot.

You can get a 38mm one for 213 euros. If you have a large wrist, then the 42mm model is a better option and costs 243.15 euros on Amazon.

Best value for money: Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE for € 299 at Amazon

If you want a more updated model and with a good price, right now Apple maintains its Apple Watch SE at a very good price.

This watch is an entry model built to last for several years and be your most economical watch. It is in essence an Apple Watch Series 4 with a battery and speed improvement.

It has GPS, blood pressure sensor and in 40mm and 44mm boxes. The only thing you miss about newer models is the EKG and the blood oxygen sensor.

You can get this 40mm Watch SE on Amazon for 299 euros. It will be 349 euros if you choose the version with 4G.

The 44mm model with GPS is also available for 329 euros, with GPS and 4G connection for 379 euros.

Best option: Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 6 is the latest version of Apple’s smart watch. It comes with a blood oxygen monitor, a new processor based on the A13 of the iPhone 11 and new colors.

Among all the possible options of Apple watches, taking into account prices and characteristics, the best option at the moment is the Apple Watch Series 6.

This is the model of the previous generation, but it has everything you need to exercise and get to know your body better, such as a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen sensor, EKG, and sports tracking.

Also, being the previous model, you can get it at a good price.

This watch is available in 40mm with a 50 euro discount on Amazon, remaining at 409 euros. If you opt for the 44mm model you can get it for 436 euros.

In TuImeiLibre we find the best prices. This 44mm Watch Series 6 in red goes down to 379 euros.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.