10/26/2021 at 4:41 PM CEST

Why wouldn’t you like a nutritionist to sit down with you every day at the table and judge your way of eating at all times? Well, neither do the children. If we are concerned about infant feeding, it is best if we limit ourselves to setting an example, ensuring that few unhealthy foods enter our home, and leaving sermons for churches and clothing labels & rdquor ;. This is how forceful the dietician-nutritionist is Julio Basulto (one of the most recognized and prestigious in our country) when asked about how to get a child to eat healthy.

The truth is that it is an issue that worries us mothers and fathers a lot. Which leads us, on many occasions, to resort to all kinds of techniques, also to force children to eat certain foods and, of course, certain amounts. But the truth is that this will not make our child grow healthier or, most importantly, learn to eat. On the other hand, it will have negative consequences, as all nutritionists and experts on the subject warn us. Consequences that we will see later. But first it is worth asking: why doesn’t our son eat?

Why is my child not eating?

Perhaps the first question we should ask ourselves is: why do I have to force my child to eat? I mean, why doesn’t my child eat? In his book ‘It makes me ball’, Julio Basulto explains it in a simple way with this infographic:

What we offer you at lunch is obviously less attractive and appetizing than the unhealthy food you have had for breakfast and mid-morning. In addition, these foods are so caloric that it is logical that you do not have an appetite at mealtime. This process continues at snack time. Consequence? At dinner our son is not hungry either.

But there is more, Julio reminds us: “Have you ever thought that your child doesn’t eat fruit because his palate has gotten used to the powerful taste of smoothies, breakfast cereals, cookies, rolls? & Rdquor ;.

The popularizer Catherine L’Ecuyer also reflected on this at one of our events: “A study carried out in 2011 consisted of giving sugary carbonated drinks to a group of people for a month. Once this study was completed, they realized that these People had more difficulty perceiving flavors, because they had been exposed to a very high dose of sugar. Which explains why when we bring the sugary bun or snack sweets to the children, or when we add sugar or salt to the porridge to help them eat better, then it is so difficult for children to eat an apple, some spinach or some chickpeas. Taste is overstimulated, sensitivity drops, the threshold of feeling rises and that child needs more and more artificial stimuli to be able to perceive the qualities of food & rdquor ;.

How, then, can we break the vicious circle that appears in the infographic? “Keeping these unhealthy products out of the sight and reach of children. It is not about prohibiting, since prohibiting is awakening desire. It’s about them not being at home, so no one will have to ban them & rdquor ;, recommends Julio.

Consequences of forcing a child to eat

Although, sometimes, despair leads us to end up forcing our child to eat in order to get him to do so, nutritionists warn us of the consequences of forcing a child to eat. We tell you the 8 most relevant

1. It doesn’t work in the long run

Julio Basulto uses examples in his book ‘It makes me ball’ so that we understand why forcing a child to eat does not work at all: “If someone bribed you to blink at a specific speed, maybe you would do it for a while, with a tremendous effort, but you could not maintain this situation for the rest of your life, at least without suffering consequences by dedicating all your energies to a physiological process. Well, something similar happens with food & rdquor ;. Forcing our child to eat is not going to help him maintain this attitude in the long run.

2. You are not respecting their appetite

“Could someone here tell me how hungry I am? Nobody, right? Well, it seems that we do know how hungry our children are. We tell them they have to finish all the food on the plate, as if we knew their appetite. It is incredible how during breastfeeding children feed on demand, but when they start to eat other types of food, we know how hungry they are & rdquor ;. With this argument, chef Juan Llorca began a wonderful presentation at one of our events. And with her, she invited us to reflect on how unwise it is to force our children to eat a certain amount. In this sense, Julio Basulto is clear: “There is no such thing as a bad eater child, just as there is no bad child & rdquor ;.

3. We are not focusing on what is important

The nutritionist dietitian Aitor Sánchez, tells in his book ‘What I give him to eat: A guide for the little ones to eat healthily’, that when asked by many mothers and fathers: “How do I know how much food to eat? I have to give? & rdquor ;, the answer is simple: worry about the quality, the child will take care of the quantity. If we follow a logical scheme, where we offer the child healthy foods that include fruits, vegetables, legumes, proteins & mldr; We can let the child choose how much to eat & rdquor ;. In fact, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), “Children’s appetites are erratic and unpredictable. It adapts to the growth of the child, and only the child’s appetite can be used as a marker of his caloric needs & rdquor ;. The task of mothers and fathers is, therefore, to make sure that what we offer to our children is healthy. Only they can take care of the quantity.

4. We will create greater resistance to eating

“It is not nutritionally appropriate to force children to eat beyond their hunger. Avoid putting pressure on children to eat, as doing so can lead to greater resistance to eating, create aversion to certain foods and other unhealthy or unhealthy eating behaviors that can persist into adulthood & rdquor ;, says the document ‘ Accompany the children’s meals. Advice for school canteens and families’, prepared by the Public Health Agency of Catalonia in collaboration with the Catalan Society of Pediatrics and the College of Dietitians-Nutritionists of Catalonia.

5. We are creating a bad family climate

Imagine that at every meal you share with your partner, you end up arguing. This is what happens in many houses on a daily basis. Many parents complain that mealtime is a battle. And that’s how our children live it. Like a real hell that they can’t get out of until we, their parents, end up winning, and they losing. Or what is the same: until they eat everything that is on the plate, and we are satisfied. The time of the meal should be a time of enjoyment as a family, in which to share, not only food, but conversation, laughter, time together & mldr; It is also a time to educate our children in values, and one of the fundamental values ​​is respect for others. Therefore, as Juan Llorca says: “respect should be the basis of a good diet & rdquor ;.

6. We limit their autonomy and, consequently, the ability to make decisions

“If I were to ask: what do you want your 15-year-old to be: obedient or responsible? Surely, the vast majority of mothers and fathers would answer that they are responsible. So why do we educate in obedience? This is one of the questions that psychologist Antonio Ortuño often asks parents to make us reflect on the need to give our children some autonomy so that they learn to make decisions, make mistakes and take responsibility for their actions. “Children educated in obedience, used to adults deciding at all times what they need, when they are older and have to start making other decisions (which subject to choose, where they would like to study, the career they want to study , buy a house & mldr;), it is very difficult for them to do it on their own. They always have to end up asking for other people’s approval & rdquor ;, Antonio reminds us. This, taken to the field at hand, has the consequence that “the child ends up delegating the responsibility for its intake to an external control, when it should be internal & rdquor ;, as Julio Basulto reminds us in his book.

7. We alter your feeling of hunger

Every time we insist that they continue to eat a little more, it is very possible that we are forcing them to eat more than their body really needs. We will thus be altering their innate hunger-satiety mechanisms. In this way, when they are adults, it will be more difficult for them to recognize when they are satisfied with the food and also increase the chances that they will become an emotional eater.

8. We fall into emotional blackmail

When we force our children to eat, to get them to obey us, we often fall into emotional blackmail: “If you eat everything, you will have dessert & rdquor ;,“ if you don’t finish your broccoli, you won’t be able to play beach & rdquor ;. That is, we resort to rewards and punishments. The psychologist Alberto Soler, on his YouTube channel ‘Psychology Pills’, tells us that “it has been amply demonstrated that rewards and punishments as an educational strategy are not as effective in producing motivational changes in the desired direction, because people they end up guiding more by avoiding punishment and seeking rewards than by understanding the reasons for change & rdquor ;. In addition, as long as we adults are there to reward or punish, the method can work. But what happens the day we no longer reward them? Well, they can lose interest in continuing to do what they used to do to get something. Or they may even lose interest in the prize, and then we will have to amplify it. And what will happen the day that we are not ahead to act as judges? Well, they will have the freedom to do what they want because there will be no one to punish them.

The recipe seems simple: Mothers and fathers must worry and take care that the food we offer our children is healthy and let them decide the amount based on their appetite. Shall we get down to it?