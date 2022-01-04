Those who owned Shiba Inu at the beginning of last year saw it grow enormously. Now, at the beginning of 2022 we show you three cryptocurrencies that are expected to obtain a great benefit.

Both Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, two memecoin that have become very famous in these years and that were started openly as a joke, have almost reached their limit we could say, so investors are now looking for the next great crypto for 2022, a place to deposit your Shiba Inu and Dogecoin earnings.

Well here we can find EverGrow, Safemoon and Dogelon Mars.

EverGrow

In the case of the first cryptocurrency, it was launched at the end of September 2021. However, for many investors it is a clear winning horse for 2022. When EverGrow launched, it created a real stir by being the first major project that offered rewards. on BUSD – a regulated stablecoin, pegged 1-1 with the USD.

The most significant thing about this is that it is the first coin that allows holders to earn a viable passive income. Is a currency that does not fluctuate.

EverGrow launched right into the cryptocurrency bear markets, so despite great price volatility since its launch, its holders still made more than $ 30 million in stable and spendable rewards. This alone made EverGrow a revolutionary project.

Beyond that, EverGrow is about to launch a set of utilities which, if executed well, could propel this young project to the heights of crypto royalty. The project itself has firmly set its ambitions to be one of the top 20 cryptocurrencies in the world by 2022.

Safemoon

In the case of Safemoon we find a coin that it took off like a rocket in 2021 and crashed shortly thereafter.

However, despite all this, it should be noted that Safemoon are the masters of hype and have possibly one of the best communities in the entire history of cryptocurrencies.

With a valuation of $ 1.3 billion, it is unlikely that we will see Safemoon multiply by 100 as it has happened with others, but if this project meets its ambitious roadmap in 2022, and also recovers its previous highs, the incumbent 3 million people could see gains of more than 400% from the current level.

Dogelon mars

Last but not least, we have this cryptocurrency. This is the Dogelon Mars memecoin. Named for a combination of Elon Musk’s favorite crypto, Dogecoin, and his own name, Dogelon has seen some pretty impressive gains since it launched in 2021 based largely on luck.

However, a well-organized memecoin, with a strong marketing strategy behind, You might as well see more increases from this point.

Although this last coin it’s a jokeWe all know that we are specialists in investing in this type of cryptocurrency, so its success may be more than palpable in 2022.

We will have to wait to see how the year develops and if expectations are truly met, although we already saw that those of 2021 were largely froggy.