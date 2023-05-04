these are the design parameters for this brutal Fan Art

A few days ago we showed you a masterful work in which you can see the main characters of Super Mario Bros illustrated in the best Dragon Ball style. It is as if they were designed by Akira Toriyama, we mentioned to you at the time.

The Dragon Ball and Super Mario Bros. characters have something in common: they were created by Japanese illustrators. However, between both universes there is a wide difference in arts and designs. Goku has nothing to do with the endearing plumber and Bulma is very different from Princess Peach.

Another thing that both have in common is that they are part of the icons that, despite having debuted in the eighties, are still valid with the development of new stories. Super Mario Bros has just done it, once again, with a movie that every day breaks a new record at the world box office.

The design, as we informed you days ago, was made by the Chilean illustrator Salvamakoto. And this time we are going to detail the specifications on which the graphic designer and cartoonist was based, to make it appear that Mario Bros and Princess Peach live in the Capital of the West.

This design by Salvamakoto establishes the differences by showing the two styles of illustrations. In the one on the left you can see the Dragon Ball mode that exhibits a different shape of eyes than those of the Nintendo video game.

In addition, Akira Toriyama’s designs, very typical of manga and anime, have different shading and numerous lines to mark the separations in clothing or the body.

Another of the big differences is in the nuances of the colors. The design of the Nintendo characters, as it is for video games, registers much more vivid and prominent tones. While those of the anime have more opaque nuances, as shown in this other publication by Salvamakoto.