10/25/2021 at 5:06 PM CEST

EP

It is one of the issues of the moment throughout Europe. The rising cost of energy bills does not stop and the debate is already rising to the highest levels of the EU but with a curious result.

Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Ireland, Luxembourg and Latvia oppose a reform of the European energy system, for example through a review of the wholesale electricity market, as demanded by other countries such as Spain or France to face the current escalation in prices.

In a joint statement published a day before the extraordinary meeting of the 27 energy ministers, these nine partners emphasize that the EU must address the situation through “temporary and specific” measures at the national level to protect families and the companies most affected.

What’s more, short-term measures to respond to rising prices “should be easily adjustable in spring, when the situation is expected to return to average levels. “

“We cannot support any measure that conflicts with the internal gas and electricity market, for example an ‘ad hoc’ reform of the wholesale electricity market,” these ten capitals emphasize. “Since the price increase is due to global factors, we have to be very careful before interfering in the design of domestic energy markets.”they argue.

In the opinion of these Member States, a thorough review of the EU energy system “will not be a remedy to mitigate the current increase in energy prices linked to fossil fuel markets. “

On the contrary, they argue that the EU’s response is to articulate a “well integrated” common system, based on “market mechanisms” and “good interconnections”. “The best approach, therefore, must be to advance interconnection to achieve the 15% target by 2030 and more integration of the electricity markets “of the block.

This alliance of new countries highlights in this sense that competitive and transparent markets “contribute to innovation and security of supply”, are a “key” element for the ecological transition and result in “efficient and competitive” prices for consumers. end.

A) Yes, stress that “a central part of the solution” is related to measures to improve energy efficiency and accelerating the deployment of renewable sources, so it is of “utmost importance” to make progress on the legislative package presented by the European Commission in July to raise the goal of reducing CO2 emissions by 2030 to 55%.