12/21/2021 at 10:13 PM CET

Ana Ayuso

With Christmas just around the corner and the sharp increase in coronavirus cases that has been observed in recent weeks, health experts claim restrictions to stop the sixth wave that Spain is currently facing.

The Presentation of Alerts and Preparedness and Response Plans presented last Friday an agreement on measures to control the epidemiological situation, in which it recommends making an assessment of the different events that are going to take place in each territory and, if necessary, limiting them. In a previous document, and in the face of a situation of “increasing incidence” of covid, the Conference already proposed general measures to stop transmission in the social sphere.

Family and social sphere

For family and social gatherings typical of Christmas celebrations, they recommend limit the number of participants and social contacts before family gatherings, as well as the cancellation of business lunches and dinners At alert levels 3 and 4. People who:

• Have any cold or flu symptoms.

• They have been diagnosed with covid-19 and are still in the period of transmissibility.

• They are waiting for the results of the covid-19 diagnostic test.

• They are in quarantine or isolation.

It is recommended that attendees an antigen self-test is performed prior to the meetings, taking into account that a positive result in these tests must be confirmed by performing an Active Infection Diagnostic Test (PDIA), that is, PCR or antigen test, in a health center, and that a negative test result does not exclude infection . This should be taken into account in a special way if there are vulnerable people, with chronic diseases and in the case of people who return to their family home (students and workers).

Mobility and transportation

A recommended increased frequency of public transport with the aim of reducing crowds. In addition, carry out ventilation with outside air and post visible information on the ventilation and air renewal systems. Remember the mandatory use of a mask (covering nose, mouth and chin) at all times.

Christmas events

In general, an assessment should be made of the events that take place in its territory to ensure that in those that pose a risk of increased transmission, the pertinent measures are established for their celebration, guaranteeing security conditions. Will be allowed Christmas events (parades, parades, etc.) in places where access can be controlled, avoiding crowds, always ensuring compliance with all hygiene standards and prevention measures, use of a mask and interpersonal safety distance.

With the mass events, The Paper asks to evaluate if the security conditions are guaranteed. “Crowds should be avoided, staggered access should be programmed, masks used appropriately and specific areas for the sale and consumption of beverages and food should be set up,” they indicate. At alert level 3, that of high risk, a capacity limit of 50% is recommended and at alert level 4 its non-celebration.

Religious celebrations

The celebration of religious events, such as the midnight mass, It can be carried out as long as the appropriate preventive measures are guaranteed:

• Social distancing.

• Use of a mask.

• Adequate ventilation.

• Limit physical contact between people and also with objects of devotion (suppress objects to “kiss & rdquor;).

Special precaution with officiants and choirs, so it is recommended to reduce the chants and maintain the use of a mask and interpersonal distancing.

Catering and hospitality

For their part, they request the closure of nightlife establishments in the transmission levels Considered as high and very high, 3 and 4, respectively, in addition to limiting hospitality capacity to 50% in high-risk areas and closing them in very high-risk areas.

Inside the establishments, a maximum of 10 people per table is recommended with a minimum distance of 1.5 meters between diners at different tables. Adequate natural or mechanical ventilation will be guaranteed, being able to evaluate its effectiveness through the use of CO2 meters.

Residential socio-sanitary centers

During the Christmas season the conducting self-test by visitors or participants in actions, ensuring that hygiene and prevention measures and safety distance are met. Likewise, it is expressly discouraged that in the event of any catarrhal or flu symptoms going to a social health center either to visit or carry out performances and celebrations.

It is recommended that residents of residential socio-sanitary centers, in case of going out to a social or family gathering and spending the night outside the center, have a PDIA on their return to the residential center, as well as a close surveillance against the appearance of possible symptoms of covid-19 in the days after their readmission. These recommendations are extended to the workers of these centers who rejoin after a vacation leave.