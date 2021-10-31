Little by little we are learning all the secrets of the desired Intel graphics cards, which can be the lifeline of the now dying PC hardware market.

For a year it has been impossible to find graphics cards in stock, except at triple its price, due to a series of catastrophic coincidences: the increased demand of the pandemic, the semiconductor crisis, and cryptocurrency miners, who pay whatever it takes to buy the few that are in stock.

Because Intel’s entry into the graphics card market, a company that has its own foundries and makes its own chips, may be the oxygen balloon users have been waiting for.

Intel is already putting the finishing touches on Intel ARC cards with Xe-HPG architecture, its first graphics cards in 20 years:

Filtered benchmarks indicate that will have a performance similar to the mid / high range RTXs.

And today, the YouTube channel Moore’s Law is Dead, has published the first real photos of these new Intel graphics cards.

It is the company’s own version, something like the Founders Edition that NVIDIA sells, although later assemblers such as Asus, Gigabyte, etc., launch their own cards.

What we see in the two previous photos is the Intel Arc Alchemist card. This is the 512EU equipped with 4096 FP32 shader units and up to 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

Everything indicates that it will compete with the NVIDIA RTX 3070 (Review) and the AMD Radeon RX 6700.

Just a few days ago Intel organized a contest where it inadvertently hinted at the price of this card, which could be around the 550 dollars.

There is a Premium model, equivalent to the RTX 3080 (Review), which would be around $ 750. A bargain, considering the inflated price of current RTXs on the market, which sell for double or triple their value.

This youtuber has also revealed another more modest graphic, although in this case it is a render:

This is the DG2-128EU GPU, with 1024 FP32 shader units and up to 8GB of GDDR6 memory. It should have a TDP of about 75W.

This model would be designed for compete with older GTX cards, for input equipment.

We do not know if these are Intel reference cards or if she will sell them herself under her brand.

Intel is expected to officially announce them at CES 2022, in January, and go on sale in February.