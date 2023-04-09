These are the five best laptop brands

Personal computers are still as popular as ever. As potential buyers look for ways to maximize entertainment and productivity with new PCs, PC manufacturers continue to find ways to offer more powerful PCs with cutting-edge features at lower prices.

A report published on the website of Slash Gear details the five best laptop brands today. We share them from the fifth to the first.

5.Acer

Acer offers some of the most reliable PCs on the market and is a great brand for those looking to buy their first computer. The Taiwanese company has been building PCs for decades and offers the diversity in its products needed to be one of the top five PC brands in the world. For example, the Acer Swift series specializes in thin and light laptops, similar to the MacBook Air. The Acer Spin family, for its part, is a 2-in-1 designed to compete with the best on the market.

Acer Swift Go 16 ACER

4.Asus

Asus has a slight edge over Acer thanks to the overall build quality of its PCs and its willingness to give consumers a bit more value for money on its premium offerings. The company is also known for making other computer components, such as routers, monitors, and graphics cards, but it aims to strike a balance between cost, quality, and innovation with its PC offerings. Asus gained notoriety for the Zenbook, which comes up with many models depending on the wants and needs of the consumer.

asus zenbook

3.Lenovo

Lenovo’s stature among the world’s leading PC brands is reflected in its sales numbers. The China-based manufacturer leads the pack, accounting for nearly 25 percent of PC purchases by 2022. The company’s impressive sales figures can be attributed to its product diversity and the popularity of its ThinkPad laptops, which are have become commonplace in schools around the United States. Lenovo’s best products include the company’s 2-in-1 offerings like the Lenovo Chromebook C330.

The new Yoga Pro 9i laptop. LENOVO

2.dell

As one of the world’s leading PC brands, Dell builds computers for all types of consumers. While the Texas-based company is another popular brand in high school computer labs, in recent years the Dell XPS series has become the company’s calling card as one of the best business PCs on the market. . XPS series laptops come in 13-inch, 15-inch, and 17-inch size variants, and with compelling features like OLED technology and long-lasting battery life.

Dell XPS 17 DELL (Noelia Murillo/Europa Press)

1.HP

The strength of HP’s PCs is also evident in its sales, because while Lenovo’s budget offerings propelled it to almost a quarter of the PC market share by 2022, HP was not far behind, with a share of market share of approximately 20 percent by 2022. The company’s Specter series is the preferred choice for those who prioritize quality over price, with select models equipped with Nvidia graphics cards and Intel core processors to ensure a smooth computing experience and without inconvenience.