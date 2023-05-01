these are the five most epic transformations of the original anime

Dragon Ball Z is an anime that has marked entire generations of fans over the past decades. But there are some old-school otakus for whom this series may represent something more deeply symbolic.

All thanks to the fact that they had the opportunity to see the development of the plot almost in real time with the episodes in their original broadcast back in the nineties.

The most extreme fans managed to get the VHS videos recorded directly from Japanese TV, complete with commercials. While the vast majority experienced collective madness when the anime was broadcast on open TV channels in each country.

The vast majority simply did not know what to expect and thanks to this the impact with each plot twist and transformation was greater. So today we have put together a top with our 5 favorite metamorphoses throughout the original saga.

The 5 Most Exciting And Epic Transformations In Dragon Ball Z

When Vegeta finally went Super Saiyan

In the Android saga it finally happened. We saw Vegeta almost match Goku’s power. The original scene was staged in a way that had a great emotional impact. At that time Vegeta was still relatively evil and cruel, so his behavior was even more crude.

Frieza’s second form

We all hated Frieza at the time and perhaps one of his most frustrating factors is that you looked like someone indestructible. All the more so as he transformed, generating a permanent grotesque terror, particularly with what he did to Krillin at this stage.

Goku’s first transformation into Super Saiyan

When it happened we simply didn’t realize that this was possible and with that first Dragon Ball Z transformation sequence it became another story, much more ambitious, much more out of all proportion and exciting.

In just a few moves, Akira Toriyama dynamited all the rules of his saga and rethought everything to take it to a new level. This first transformation of Goku is history in its purest form and those of us who saw it on TV at the time left its mark.

Gohan becomes Super Saiyan Level 2

This scene has enormous dramatic weight, in what has been perhaps the most dramatically intense moment in the entire history of Dragon Ball Z. Cell looked like an invincible enemy and all the odds seemed against our heroes.

In this sequence we witness a pivotal moment, not just for the character but for the Dragon Ball franchise as a whole. Gohan reached the maximum limit of his power at that moment and the resolution of that duel was enormous, making him virtually one of the main protagonists of the franchise.

Goku becomes Super Saiyan 3

It is a fact that the Majin Boo saga was not as brutal as that of Cell, but it gave us some essential elements for the mythology of this anime, with the fusion technique and the existence of Super Saiyan Level 3.