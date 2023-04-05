These are the four astronauts announced by NASA who will be on the lunar mission

The POT and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) announced the four astronauts who will embark on a trip around the Moon aboard Artemis II: NASA’s Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Hammock Koch, and CSA Jeremy Hansen.

This will be the first crewed mission on NASA’s path to establishing a long-term presence on the Moon for science and exploration.

Bill Nelson, NASA Administrator, revealed to the crew members during an event at Ellington Field near NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston: “The Artemis II crew represents thousands of people who work tirelessly to get us to the stars. This is your crew, this is our crew, this is the crew of humanity.”

The crew designations are as follows: Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, Mission Specialist 1 Christina Hammock Koch, and Mission Specialist 2 Jeremy Hansen. They will work as a team to execute an ambitious set of demonstrations during this flight test.

Details about the flight test

The Artemis II flight test, which will last about 10 days, will be launched aboard NASA’s powerful Space Launch System rocket to demonstrate the Orion spacecraft’s life support systems and validate capabilities and techniques. necessary for humans to live and work in deep space.

The four crew members of Artemis II Koch, Glover, Hansen and Wiseman.

The flight, which will build on the successful uncrewed Artemis I mission completed in December, will lay the groundwork for the landing of the first woman and first person of color on the Moon through the Artemis program, paving the way for future missions of long-term human exploration to the Moon and, later, to Mars.

“We are going back to the Moon, and Canada is at the center of this exciting journey. Thanks to our longstanding collaboration with NASA, a Canadian astronaut will travel on this historic mission. On behalf of all Canadians, I want to congratulate Jeremy for being at the forefront of one of the most ambitious human endeavors ever undertaken,” said the Hon. François-Philippe Champagne, head of the CSA.

For his part, Norm Knight, Director of Flight Operations for NASA at the Johnson Center, said: “I could not be more proud that these four brave men begin our journeys to the Moon and beyond. They represent exactly what an astronaut corps should be: a mix of highly capable and accomplished individuals with the skills and determination to face any test as a team.”