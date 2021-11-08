11/08/2021 at 13:39 CET

Alicia mendoza

If you are thinking about being a father or mother or are going to be, you can benefit from some helps and subsidies for the birth or adoption of a child or a daughter. This year 2021, the number and amount of aid has improved compared to previous years: the duration of maternity and paternity leave has been extended and new measures have been announced to help with the birth of a child.

The Central Government offers various aid measures for families with children, although each Autonomous Community in turn offers different specific aid.

We review all the measures offered by the State to have a child in 2021 for those who legally reside in Spanish territory:

Minimum Living Income

There are many state aids that are being brought together in the Minimum Living Income (IMV). Among them, the “aid per child or dependent minor” without disability or with a disability of less than 33%. Previously, families with a minor child without disabilities or 33% disabled received 1,000 euros per year. Now, this aid does not exist and has been transferred to the IMV.

In this way, people who already received this aid continue to receive it through the IMV. Those who want to request it new, from January 1, 2021 must request the IMV.

In order to apply for the IMV, these annual income must not be exceeded:

Income limit to receive the Minimum Living Income | Social Security

Previously, to receive child or dependent assistance, the maximum income limit was lower. With one child it was 12,877 euros and with two children it was 15,098 euros. With the IMV there is more margin, since when having a child a limit of 23,684 euros is established or with two children and two parents the limit is 37,218 euros.

You can request the IMV through the Electronic Headquarters of the Social Security.

Complementary aid of 100 euros for birth and childcare in vulnerable families

This subsidy is a measure announced last October by the Ministry of Social Rights and Agenda 2030 and that will begin to be implemented in 2022. This aid implies that every family that receives the Minimum Living Income (IMV) or that has a low income and who has a child between the ages of 0 and 18 can receive a monthly amount that reaches up to 100 euros.

Families with children between 0 and 3 years old will receive 100 euros per month; between 3 and 6 years 70 euros; and between 6 and 18 years 40 euros per month.

To receive this aid, the requirement to have a low income is limited to the annual income of 27,000 euros in single-parent families or families formed by two parents and one child and 32,100 euros in those formed by two parents and two children or more.

The maximum income limit requirement to receive the IMV can be seen in the table above.

Help for the birth or adoption of a child in large families, single parents or with parents with disabilities

Those families that are large, that is, who have more than two children, who are single parents or whose parents have a disability equal to or greater than 65% are beneficiaries of this economic benefit due to the birth or adoption of a child, always that do not exceed the maximum income limit.

For example, for a single-parent family with a dependent child, it cannot exceed 13,536 euros.

Maximum income limit to get this help | Social Security

For those families that already have a large family title, the maximum income limit to receive this help increases a little.

Maximum income limit to receive this help with a large family title | Social Security

The amount amounts to 1000 euros and is a single payment. It can be requested by completing this form.

Help for multiple birth or adoption

Those families who have two or more children in childbirth or who are going to make a multiple adoption can be beneficiaries of this help. If one of the children has a disability greater than 33%, it will count double.

The amount of this aid changes depending on the Minimum Interprofessional Salary that exists at that time. For a multiple birth or adoption, the minimum interprofessional salary that exists at that time in Spain must be multiplied, depending on the number of children, x4, x8 or x12. For example, in 2021 with 2 children, you would receive 3,860 euros; with 3 children, 7,720 euros; and with 4 children or more, 11,580 euros. This is a one-time payment.

This form must be completed in order to submit your application to Social Security.

Help for minor children with disabilities greater than 33%

Any family that is dependent on a minor with a disability equal to or greater than 33% or an adult child with a disability greater than 65% can receive this help.

This help is exempt from the maximum family income limits and is compatible with the application for the Minimum Living Income. If the child is under 18 years of age, the aid is received in January and July. If you are over 18 years old, it is received monthly.

The amount received depends on the age and degree of disability of the child:

If you have a degree of disability equal to or greater than 33% and are under 18 years of age, you receive € 1000 per year. If you have a degree of disability equal to or greater than 65% and are over 18 years old, you receive 4,747.20 euros per year If you have a degree of disability equal to or greater than 75% and are over 18 years old, you receive 7,120.80 euros per year

The procedure can be carried out through this link.

Help parenting when unemployed

If you have been a father or mother while you are unemployed, you must notify the Employment Service so that unemployment stops being collected and the maternity or paternity benefit can be collected. The INSS is responsible for paying this benefit. Once this aid is finished, it must be communicated to the State Public Employment Service (SEPE) before a period of 15 days has elapsed in order to be able to collect unemployment again.

It must be communicated by making an appointment at the SEPE.

Advance payment for maternity deduction

It is a help that women who are in the labor market can request, through which they can “reduce the differential share of personal income tax by up to € 1,200 per year for each child under 3 years old.” In addition to being able to be deducted from personal income tax, it can be requested as an advance payment of 100 euros per month per child under three years of age.

Form 140 must be submitted for your application at the Tax Agency.

Paternity and maternity leave

Since January 1, 2021, both paternity and maternity leave are equal: both men and women can enjoy 16 weeks of leave to care for their children after their birth or adoption. The remuneration is the same as if the parents were working.

It has been considering being able to extend these permits up to 6 months by 2022, but as we already told you in this news, for now it has been ruled out to include this proposal in the General State Budgets.