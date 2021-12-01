The Chinese company surprised us today with the launch of three new products, all focused on personal care and lifestyle: two smartwatches and wireless headphones.

Many people believe that Huawei is in the doldrums after the US ban of course espionage, but the reality is quite different.

Although it is true that in the mobile market the Chinese company has dropped many positions in the ranking of best sellers. The Asian giant continues to be at the top of wearables, tablets, computing and lifestyle in general.

And an example of this are the three new products that the company presented to us just a few minutes ago. Let’s go through them one by one. And we start with the product that monopolizes all the flashes:

Huawei Watch GT 3: Huawei has released this new watch in two versions of 46mm and 42mm, both powered by its HarmonyOS 2.1 operating system.

Among the highlights is battery life of up to 14 days, the increase in the number of photodetectors that improve the monitoring system, and the 1.43 “AMOLED display (46mm model) and 1.32 “(42mm model).

The watch has just been put on sale at the company’s official outlets and the price starts at 229 euros, depending on the finish and the size we choose.

Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick: As if it were a lipstick, Huawei has launched one of the most beautiful wireless headphones of the year, with a design that stands out and with a very original charging box.

Among its chambers we have the possibility of an equalization adjustment (AEM) that automatically detects the shape of the user’s ear canal and the conditions of the environment of use.

It also has an app called HUAWEI AI Life, which allows you to choose between three equalization modes for a personalized audio experience: balanced (default), bass boost, and treble boost.

Lastly, the headphones feature dual-mic noise cancellation, allowing you to identify ambient noise in detail. The autonomy of the helmets reaches 4 hours without using the charger / case. They are already on sale for 229 euros.

Huawei Watch Fit Mini: A few days ago we brought you the news that Huawei was launching a new version of its Watch Fit, because right now they announce that they are bringing an even smaller version, which has merit since their other smartwatch is one of the most content on the market.

The Watch Fit mini has a 1.47-inch flexible AMOLED FullView display, the body is developed in an aluminum alloy, lighter than titanium, which makes it only weigh 20 grams without strap.

Under standard use, the battery life can reach 14 days of use, with 10 days being the average for the most demanding users. Like its older brothers, it has 96 sports modes to record physical activity. It is already on sale in Spain for 99 euros.