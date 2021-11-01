These new measures included in the new Traffic Law, could cause you an unwanted fine if you do not know them in time.

Before the end of the year it is likely that we will have already processed and approved the new Traffic Law that will put into play a series of measures that could result in fines if we do not know them, and that not only deal with road safety, but also with pollution.

Many of these measures could come into effect before the end of the year, although most will be introduced gradually, presumably in 2022, especially the 20 km / h margin for overtaking on conventional roads.

One of the measures to promote road safety hardens the use of mobile phones while driving, with greater loss of points. On the one hand, the penalty for using the mobile phone when we are behind the wheel is toughened with a fine of 200 euros and the loss of card points from 3 to 6.

The My DGT app offers you various advantages. The main one is that you have the possibility of carrying your driving license with the same validity as your physical license on your mobile.

Related to this measure, it will also be punishable that we hold the mobile phone when we are driving, even though we are not using it.

Another of the measures established in article 47 is that the driver of a personal mobility vehicle will be obliged to wear a protective helmet in the terms that are determined by regulation, so that users of vehicles such as electric scooters must protect themselves with a helmet to avoid being fined.

Although before carrying a radar detector in the car was not punishable, only its use, now simply carrying a radar detector in the car will be punishable with a fine of 500 euros and loss of three points in the driving license. The only devices related to radars that will be allowed will be the alarms.

Something that has been said very little is damage and damage to the environment, especially it will be punishable stopping or parking the car for a long time without turning off the engine. No specific fines have been announced, but some type of sanction could be included.

Finally, perhaps the most controversial measure, is that it is intended eliminate the 20 km / h margin for overtaking on conventional roads. And that is still under discussion and Spain is one of the few countries that allows this dangerous overtaking maneuver to be carried out.