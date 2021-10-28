10/28/2021 at 10:21 AM CEST

One of the applications most used by Spaniards on mobile phones, the instant messaging platform WhatsApp, will stop working on a number of devices next Monday, November 1.

Specifically, following the network update policy promoted by Facebook, it will be the phones that use an Android operating system on the version 4.0.4 or earlier those who will be affected by this movement.

Specific, the affected phones will be the following:

Galaxy Trend IIGalaxy SIIGalaxy S3 MiniGalaxy Xcover 2Galaxy CoreGalaxy Ace 2Lucid 2Optimus F7Optimus F5Optimus L3 II DualOptimus F5Optimus L5Best L5 IIOptimus L5 DualBest L3 IIOptimus L7Optimus L7 II DualBest L7 IIOptimus F6, EnactOptimus L4 II DualOptimus F3Best L4 IIBest L2 IIOptimus Nitro HDOptimus 4X HDOptimus F3QZTE V956Grand X Quad V987Grand MemoXperia MiroXperia Neo LXperia Arc SAlcatelAscend G740Ascend MateAscend D Quad XLAscend D1 Quad XLAscend P1 SAscend D2Archos 53 PlatinumHTC Desire 500Caterpillar Cat B15Wiko Cink FiveWiko DarknightLenovo A820UMi X2Run F1THL W8

The cessation of service therefore affects mobile phones that are a few years old (most were marketed in 2012 or 2013), but still remain in the pockets of a good number of users.

The phones that will not be affected will therefore be those with Android in version 4.1 or later, as well as those of other operating systems.

If you want to check the version of your Android mobile, you can do it in the function ‘Settings‘of your smartphone, also observing if there is a possibility of updating it.