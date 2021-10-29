10/29/2021 at 7:01 AM CEST

VERONICA SEDEÑO

The employment forecasts for the last quarter of the year are most positive. After the publication of data from the Labor Force Survey (EPA), with more than 20 million employed at the end of September, from the Economy Department they speak of a recovery in the level of effective employment “which is unprecedented.” “This data confirms that the job recovery, after the intense blow caused by an economic upheaval such as the pandemic, it has been very rapid, taking into account the historical behavior of the Spanish economy “, states the Secretary of State, Gonzalo García Andrés. Specifically, the EPA data disclosed by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) register a drop in unemployment of 127,100 people in the third quarter of the year, 3.6% less than in the previous quarter, which represents its largest decrease in a third quarter since 2018.

Black Friday and Christmas campaigns

With this scenario, all eyes are on the next Black Friday and Christmas campaigns, in which it is expected to consolidate this positive path in the generation of jobs.

In fact, according to estimates by the Human Resources company Adecco, almost 1,192,000 contracts will be signed in Spain during the Black Friday, Christmas and sales campaigns. These figures represent 20% more than what was registered in the same period of 2020-2021 and even exceed the figures for 2019.

Profiles most demanded by companies at Christmas

The most popular profiles of these campaigns are: packers, waiters, order pickers, textile handlers, promoters, shop assistants and carters, but also Waiters, chefs and personal of Customer Support.

Sectors where more jobs are generated at Christmas

The sectors linked to large consumption, the e-commerce, the feeding, the distribution, the retail, the Logistics and the transport, especially the so-called ‘last mile’, and again the hospitality and sightseeing, are the ones that generate the most employment on these dates. In general lines, Adecco emphasizes that if there is a “star macrosector” in this campaign, it is the services, which accounts for 45.8% of the contracts made in this period, closely followed by the industry, with 33.4%.

The food industry it keeps 20.4% of the supply contracts that are signed in Spain for Christmas, and only 0.4% is held in construction.

Going down to more specific data, there are many sectors that benefit from the increase in consumption during the campaign of Christmas and its predecessors, the well-known ‘Black friday‘ and ‘Cyber ​​monday‘, as well as the subsequent campaign of sales. They stand out, above all, the mass consumer sector (perfumery, cosmetics, toys, electronics, telephony, food, etc.) and the areas of customer service or sales force. In addition, in recent years the e-commerce sector has joined both activities, a “major player” in the positive hiring rate in Spain, according to Adecco data.