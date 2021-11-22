More than two decades ago, the independent vehicle safety tests, EuroNCAP, were born to evaluate with objective tests the active and passive safety of each model on the market. Notes congratulate or scold the manufacturers in order to further protect passengers and prevent serious injury and death. In the midst of a climate emergency, a twin institute has emerged that measures automotive toxicity: GrenNCAP.

The credibility of the evidence, both safety and environmental, should be subject to a independence of the manufacturers of which there is no doubt. In this sense, GreenNCAP ensures that test vehicles with 2,000 or 3,000 kilometers traveled, most of them coming from car rental companies. In no case, they assure, are they provided by the manufacturers.

One of the tests to which the Toyota Yaris Hybrid was subjected by GreenNCAP

Comprehensive measurements

The measurements are quite complex, but they address a crucial aspect: the difference between the official approval granted to new vehicles and the actual figures for consumption, efficiency and greenhouse gas emissions during the actual circulation of the vehicle. GreenNCAP declares its intention to reward manufacturers that go beyond the regulations required by the authorities of the European Union.

Thus, with a mixture of measurements in cold, on highways or in the conditions of maximum temperature, between the road and the laboratory the vehicles are evaluated. As in EuroNCAP, this eco-rating body simplifies the results with the star system, in the style of hotel ratings. Five stars is the maximum. There are also half stars to highlight nuances within a similar performance of the mechanics.

Only one tenth in the efficiency section separate the Nissan Leaf from the full.

Three parameters

The specific notes are divided into three aspects: Particulate Air Emissions, Energy Efficiency, and Greenhouse Gas Emissions. Every year an attempt is made to improve the analysis including small improvements that can change the note of the same model in 2020 and in 2021.

The star rating for plug-in hybrids (PHEV) takes into account pollutant emissions, energy efficiency and greenhouse gases in two driving modes: mainly using the combustion engine and when the battery is the main source of energy.

The electricians

No fossil fuel-powered car achieves five stars, an exclusive preserve of electric vehicles, among which there are few things that separate them, since all of them achieve the highest rating in the emission sections, both for particles and CO2. The difference then lies in the almost negligible hues obtained in the laboratory when using the car when cold or when it is already running or in ambient conditions of cold or heat outside. The ‘energy efficiency’ parameter is the amount of energy it takes to move the car. Here less is more, better grade.

The only one who gets a 10 on all three plots of those analyzed in 2021 is the Fiat 500 e, the urban one with an 87 kW electric motor and a 42.0 kWh battery. Lower weight, higher efficiency, but the advantage in this section between both battery-powered cars is very few tenths.

By size and performance, the Lexus UX 300e is the most developed ‘five-star’ electric.

Lexus UX 300e, leader in power

Only one tenth separates the Nissan Leaf e + of the Italian utility. Its 9.9 in efficiency makes it a 100% ecological car according to GreenNCAP. The tenth for the 10 comes from a higher expense in the test in a cold environment (32 kWh / 100km).

Taking into account its greater weight and higher performance, the Lexus UX 300e Automatic will be the true leader of the table, with ’10s’ in emissions and 9.7 in energy efficiency, where it also falls due to its higher spending on a cold environment.

The electricians Volkswagen ID.3 Pro and Ford Mustang Mach e They complete the list of the ‘five stars’ with this engine. There is one more, but with hydrogen-based combustion: the Hyundai nexo, with a considerably lower score (7.3) in the energy efficiency section.

In the tests of 2020, only the Hyundai kona electric and the Renault zoe they got all the stars.

Only one with four stars

Going back to this year, the latest tests have detected only one car worthy of GreenNCAP’s remarkable high or four stars: the Toyota Prius Plug In 4×2 CVT. This plug-in hybrid or PHEV achieves an excellent 8.3 in energy efficiency and combines this note with a 6 for ‘clean air’ or particulate emissions and a 7 for greenhouse emissions.

A very respectful diesel

Few come close to the plug-in Prius. We now review those that have been rated with three and a half stars, among which we find a family car with diesel engine: the Skoda Octavia Combi 4×2 with manual gearbox. “The automobile scores highly in the three evaluation areas: 6.7 / 10 for Clean Air, 7.7 / 10 for Energy Efficiency and 4.6 / 10 for Greenhouse Gases”, concludes the examiner. The Skoda demonstrates how a job on TDI engines can achieve heights better than electrified ones. It is the best of those rated with three and a half stars in the efficiency section.

Exceptional result of the Skoda Octavia Combi TDI: a diesel as eco-friendly as many PHEVs.

Another car with a thermal motorization, in this case of gasoline, that has achieved the remarkable is the Volkswagen Golf TSI 1.5 with manual gearbox. It achieves practically the same rating as its plug-in hybrid brother, the GTE 180 KW Plug-in Hybrid 4X2 which emits more greenhouse gases.

A rating very similar to that of the VW Golf is obtained by another car with a gasoline engine, the Mazda2 Skyactiv-G with manual transmission and front-wheel drive.

PHEV territory

They also get three and a half stars Renault Captur, Honda Jazz and Kia Niro, all with plug-in hybrid technology.

A non-plug-in hybrid, the Toyota Yaris With a 1.5-liter gasoline engine, it has found its place among the elite of cars considered more environmentally friendly than those analyzed by GreenNCAP in 2021.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more