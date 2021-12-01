As every year, Spotify, the world’s largest streaming audio company, has revealed which have been the songs, artists and podcast most listened tos for all of 2021. According to the company, “all of them have put a soundtrack to this year.”

In this sense, the Puerto Rican singer Bad bunnand he has made history, since he has become, for the second year in a row, the most listened to artist in the world, and he has already accumulated more than 9.1 billion listens this year. The audio company emphasizes that “music in Spanish continues to conquer the ears of listeners throughout the globe every year.”

Worldwide, in second position is the singer and songwriter Taylor Swift; in third place, for the first time in the ranking, the popular Korean group Bts, followed by the rapper Drake, who ranks fourth, and in fifth position, the Canadian Justin Bieber.

Regarding the top-5 female artists Most listened to worldwide, in addition to Taylor Swift, we find Ariana Grande, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa and Doja Cat.

Regarding the songs most listened to this year, globally, the one with the most reproductions is ‘Drivers license’, by Olivia Rodrigo, which accumulates more than 1.1 billion listeners on Spotify, as reported by the company. In second position is ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’, by Lil Nas X, and in third position, ‘STAY’, by The Kid LAROI with singer Justin Bieber. In fifth and fourth position, respectively, are ‘good 4 u’, by Olivia Rodrigo, and ‘Levitating’, by Dua Lipa with DaBaby.

Most listened to artists and songs in Spain in 2021

As far as Spain is concerned, the number one in our country has been Rauw Alejandro, who has surpassed Bad Bunny, who has finished in second position. In the rest of the top-5 are in order of ranking, Kyke Towers, J Balvin and Anuel AA. In this sense, C. Tangana has been the most listened to Spanish artist in our country with the album ‘El Madrileño’, which has become the most listened to in Spain in 2021.

As regards most listened to female artists in Spaina, the first place is occupied by the artist Aitana, followed by KAROL G, who finishes in second position. The ranking is completed by María Becerra, Dua Lipa and Nicki Nicole.

At top-5 of the most listened to songs in Spain, is ‘Todo De Ti’, by Rauw Alejandro, followed by ‘Couple Of The Year’, by Sebastian Yatra with Myke Towers, who finishes in second position. In third position, ‘Yonaguni’, by Bad Bunny; in fourth position, ‘Fiel’, by Los Legendarios with Wisin and Jhay Cortez, and to finish the top-5, in fifth position, ‘La Historia’, by El Taiger with DJ Conds.

Most listened to podcasts of 2021

The number one in Spain has been ‘Nobody Knows Nothing’, followed by ‘Understand Your Mind’, which deals with psychology and well-being. In third place, ‘Stretching the gum’, a great success in terms of comedy. In fourth place stands ‘The Wild Project’, and in fifth position, ‘Today’s Horoscope’.

As for the most listened to podcasts worldwide, the number one is ‘The Jose Rogan Experience’; second, from ‘Call Her Daddy’, followed by ‘Crime Junkie’, which finishes in third place. The top-5 is closed by ‘TED Talks Daily’ and ‘The Daily’.