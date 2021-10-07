What at first may seem like a totally harmless activity for the environment, is revealed as something that is going to have an impact. Navigate Internet is not totally clean, but depending on the pages through which we move, the ecological footprint that we will leave will be greater or lesser.

A study carried out by WebSiteToolTester has revealed what the most polluting websites that are visited from our country. Perhaps it may be difficult for us to understand how an activity as simple as sailing can generate so much CO2 to the environment. It is very simple, these pages are hosted on servers that require a large consumption of electricity.

The most polluting websites in the world are these

The YouTube website is the one that generates the most CO2 emissions to the environment, around 702,000 million grams of carbon dioxide dioxide per year. This is so due to the large amount of multimedia content it stores, it has millions of Videos and thousands of live shows are performed every day. The requirements of their servers make them work at full power.

YouTube broadcasts triple those of Google, which ranks second on the list with 267,000 million grams of carbon dioxide dioxide. It also has its explanation, Google is the favorite search engine of most users, and it also has a large number of cloud services that penalize the environment a lot.

Social networks, in the spotlight

Twitter and his Facebook are also in the spotlight, as both they generate quite a lot of CO2. However, Instagram is one of the cleanest. Their home page is pretty straightforward and doesn’t overwork the servers. The LinkedIn website is the one that wins with the least amount of broadcasts within the category of social networks. That is, each recommendation or I like penalizes less than in the other networks.

Other websites that attract attention

PornHub.com, the adult content website, generates 24.5 billion grams of carbon dioxide a year, which is equivalent to 27,000 flights between London and New York. The content stored in video is once again a heavy slab for our planet.

The rest happens in all cases to generate landing pages that take less time to load and that they do not require so many resources, because even if we do not realize it, we are causing a very negative impact. You can view the full report from this page and assess all the CO2 that is generated.