There is a key moment that every person faces when buying a home: what brand of appliance do I choose? This decision, beyond personal tastes, contains a decision that can be translated into savings if we choose well.

We have all lived that conversation with parents, grandparents and uncles, where it was discussed which brand of appliance is better.

And usually the brand that, months before we had chosen, was said to wash our dishes, chill our beers and dry our clothes. The best choice is always the one we make, there is no doubt.

Curiously, a specific brand has always been defended in my house. My father and mother did it by pulling facts: it has not given a ruling in more than 15 years. And seen what was seen they were right, as now you are going to verify.

The OCU, Organization of Consumers and Users, has published a report with the best brands of household appliances taking into account their life expectancy. In this way, we finally have a report on the most durable and reliable brands.

With 85,000 reviews among Belgium, France, Italy, Portugal and Spain, these are the conclusions of the study by type of appliance. In parentheses the average years that the appliances live before being changed:

Washing machines: Miele (16 years), AEG (12 years), Siemens (12 years), Balay (12 years), Zanussi (12 years), Bosh (11 years, Fagor (10 years) and Teka (10 years). Dishwasher: Miele (15 years), Balay (12 years), Bosch (12 years), AEG (12 years), Siemens (12 years), Zanussi (12 years), Fagor (10 years), Whirlpool (10 years) and Teka (10 years). Refrigerators: Miele (14 years), Zanussi (14 years), Smeg (13 years), Bosch (13 years), AEG (13 years), Balay (13 years), Fagor (12 years), Teka (12 years), LG (11 years) and Samsung (9 years). Dryers: Miele (16 years), Siemens (12 years), AEG (12 years), Bosch (11 years), Fagor (11 years), Brandt (11 years) and Whirlpool (10 years).

As you can see, the brand that shines above all others is Miele, since the German company is the most durable in all tests and in all household appliances.

In addition to Miele, brands such as AEG, Bosch or Balay are also compliant in all respects, although a little step behind Miele. Then, LG or Samsung would be the brands to avoid if we want them to last for many years.

So, you know, if you are now looking to furnish the kitchen, you already know which brands interest you and which ones are better not to look at.