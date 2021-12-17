These are all the products that are usually stolen the most in supermarkets, and some will even surprise you.

One of the main problems faced by most businesses around the world is theft, a fact that even already represents 0.81% of sales, which corresponds to 1.8 billion euros, according to Aecoc data for the previous year.

This causes many businesses to fight to combat theft, be it with different anti-theft accessories, in-store labeling or even protection that already comes from the source.

Most of the products they steal from supermarkets stand out for their quality and high unit value, which facilitates its own enjoyment or resale in the submerged market, and many of the thefts take place in supermarkets such as Mercadona, Lidl or Carrefour, among others.

Do you like a brand perfume but don’t want to spend a lot of money? Take a look at Mercadona’s cologne equivalents and get the same scent cheaper.

Now according to a report from STC Nedap Chromium, via revistainforetail, the 10 types of products with the highest theft rate in food distribution during 2021 have been collected, and there are some other surprises.

The alcoholic drinks They are the ones that suffer a higher rate of theft, not only because of their high consumption during special dates or weekends, but also because of their high price and their ease of resale.

In second place are Iberian and cured products, such as loin canes, Iberian ham or complete pieces of cheese that are usually sold at any time of the year, not only in special times.

Surprising to see that shaving products As a replacement for blades, both male and female, they are one of the items with the highest percentage of theft in all our supermarkets, especially due to their small size and great value.

It is surprising to see on the list chocolate, another of the items that are stolen the most, and that is a product that practically everyone likes and is consumed at any time of the year.

Another item that is stolen the most in supermarkets is coffee capsules, and in recent years they have become even more popular.

For those who believe that ice creams They are only for the summer, they are another of those products that are stolen the most throughout the year, since it is no longer a seasonal consumer product.

There is also the preserve select, such as cans of bonito, anchovies or cockles, expensive and small products that can be easily extracted.

The batteries, since many of the electronic products that are sold require this element to work, and due to their small size they are also often stolen a lot in supermarkets.

Then a large set of articles from personal care as deodorants, beauty treatment creams, perfumes and fragrances are in the first places.

And finally, Makeup products such as nail polish, eyeliner, pencil or lipstick are also among the most stolen products in supermarkets.