10/30/2021 at 8:00 AM CEST

VERONICA SEDEÑO

October is over and employment creation is in one of its best moments, according to unemployment data for the last quarter published this week by the EPA (Labor Force Survey). The Black Friday, Christmas and sales campaigns They point to good forecasts and, therefore, we are at an optimal time for hiring.

Take advantage of all the opportunities that are presented right now to find a job, which we bring you closer with the following selection of job vacancies.

OPERATOR / A SECTOR METAL BENDING PIPES for Polinyà

Published: 10/29/2021 – 09:13

– Full time.

Requirements to apply for the position:

– Experience in the production chain of the metallurgical sector

– TIG welding, valuable

– Experience in machine bending of tubes

– Availability to perform rotating shifts Morning and Afternoon

To register and more information on the job offer of OPERATOR / A SECTOR METAL DOBLADO TUBOS in Polinyà.

CONTINUOUS WIRE WELDER for Lliçà d’Amunt

Published: 10/29/2021 – 09:13

– 3 vacancies.

– Full time.

Requirements to apply for the position:

– Experience in continuous wire welding.

– Immediate availability.

– Own vehicle to access the company.

To register and for more information on the job offer for a CONTINUOUS WIRE WELDER in Lliçà d’Amunt.

STAINLESS STEEL FOLDER for Sentmenat

Published: 10/29/2021 – 09:13

– 2 vacancies.

– Full time.

Requirements:

– Experience with folding machine.

– Availability afternoon shift from 2:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

– Immediate availability.

To register and for more information on the job offer of PLEGADOR / A CHAPA INOX in Sentmenat.

ADMINISTRATIVE / A LOGISTICS for Martorelles

Published: 10/29/2021 – 08:11

– Full time.

Requirements:

– Essential experience in a similar position at least 2 years experience.

– Immediate availability.

– Time availability to carry out the day until 6:00 p.m.

To register and for more information on the job offer of Administrative / a Logistics in Martorelles.

ELECTROMECHANICAL OF VEHICLES for Jaén

Published: 10/29/2021 – 09:38

– Fixed-term contract.

– Full time.

CRIT INTERIM ETT selects for an important client belonging to the Electromechanical automotive sector with extensive experience.

Is required:

– Minimum training at the FPII or Higher Degree level.

– Knowledge of the techniques and procedures of electronic diagnosis in vehicles.

– Minimum experience of 3 years as an electrician or electromechanical mechanic in the automotive sector

To register and for more information on a job offer for an Electromechanical Vehicle in Jaén.

TECHNICIAN HELPDESK WITH SWEDISH + ENGLISH for Santa Cruz de Tenerife

Published: 10/29/2021 – 09:38

– 10 vacancies.

– Indefinite contract.

– Full time.

Do you speak languages? Do you have customer orientation? Do you live in Tenerife? This interests you! From Grupo Crit we select Level 1 assistance service agent to work in a new and growing Flag-ship center located in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain. Initially you will telework and, later, you will join to work in the company’s facilities.

To register and more information on the job offer of a Helpdesk Technician with Swedish + English in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

INDIVIDUAL CUSTOMER SERVICE for Mataró

Published: 10/29/2021 – 08:48

– 6 vacancies.

– Indefinite contract.

– Full time.

The functions of the position will be to inform and advise our clients about our appliances to offer the best health and well-being for themselves and their family.

No experience is required.

We offer:

– Fixed salary + commissions.

– High social security.

– Indefinite contract.

– Training and accompaniment by the company.

– Good working environment.

To register and more information on the individual customer service job offer in Mataró.

COMMERCIAL ADVISOR for Mataró

Published: 10/29/2021 – 08:47

– 10 vacancies.

– Indefinite contract.

– Full time.

Through a concerted visit, the selected people must offer current and future customers state-of-the-art appliances made with renewable and sustainable materials to improve the quality of life, health and well-being.

Training by the company. We provide a mobile phone and company vehicle for the trips.

To register and for more information on the Commercial Advisor job offer in Mataró.

EXPERIENCED AESTHETIC for Valencia

Published: 10/29/2021 – 08:43

– 3 vacancies.

– Indefinite contract.

– Full time.

We are looking for a beautician with demonstrable experience in permanent and traditional manicures, pedicures, threading, hair-to-hair eyelash extension, lifting and perming of eyelashes.

40h / week, with rotating hours, I work on weekends, with two days off.

We offer indefinite contract and fixed salary + commissions.

To register and for more information on a job offer for an experienced Esthetician in Valencia.

EXPERIENCED AESTHETIC for Alcorcón

Published: 10/29/2021 – 08:43

– 3 vacancies.

– Indefinite contract.

– Full time.

We are looking for a beautician with demonstrable experience in permanent and traditional manicures, pedicures, threading, hair-to-hair eyelash extension, lifting and perming of eyelashes.

40h / week, with rotating hours, I work on weekends, with two days off.

We offer indefinite contract and fixed salary + commissions.

To register and for more information on a job offer for a Beautician with experience in Alcorcón.

SELF-EMPLOYED COMMERCIAL / ENERGY ADVISOR for Seville

Published: 10/29/2021 – 08:44

– Autonomous contract.

We are looking for freelance commercials with experience in Photovoltaic panels (Self-consumption).

To register and more information on the job offer of a Commercial Autonomous / Energy Advisor in Seville.

SELF-EMPLOYED COMMERCIAL / ENERGY ADVISOR for Malaga

Published: 10/29/2021 – 08:44

– Autonomous contract.

We are looking for freelance commercials with experience in Photovoltaic panels (Self-consumption).

To register and more information on the job offer of a Commercial Autonomous / Energy Advisor in Malaga.

SELF-EMPLOYED COMMERCIAL / ENERGY ADVISOR for Madrid

Published: 10/29/2021 – 08:44

– 3 vacancies.

– Autonomous contract.

We are looking for freelance commercials with experience in Photovoltaic panels (Self-consumption).

To register and for more information on the job offer of a Commercial Autonomous / Energy Advisor in Madrid.

SELF-EMPLOYED COMMERCIAL / ENERGY ADVISOR for A Coruña

Published: 10/29/2021 – 08:44

– 3 vacancies.

– Autonomous contract.

We are looking for freelance commercials with experience in Photovoltaic panels (Self-consumption).

To register and for more information on a job offer for a Commercial Autonomous / Energy Advisor in A Coruña.

SELF-EMPLOYED COMMERCIAL / ENERGY ADVISOR for Alicante

Published: 10/29/2021 – 08:44

– 3 vacancies.

– Autonomous contract.

We are looking for freelance commercials with experience in Photovoltaic panels (Self-consumption).

To register and for more information on a job offer for an Autonomous Commercial / Energy Advisor in Alicante.

DECORATED AND PAINTED BY HAND AND TILES CLIMBS for Segorbe

Published: 10/29/2021 – 08:49

We are looking for professionals to paint and decorate tiles by hand and paint with climbers.

Experience in the ceramic sector is required.

To register and for more information on the job offer for DECORATED AND HAND PAINTED AND TREPAS AZULEJOS in Segorbe.

CERAMIC SECTOR ENAMELLER for Segorbe

Published: 10/29/2021 – 08:49

– Indefinite contract.

– Full time.

Control of enamelling online tasks:

– Supervision of the enamelling line.

– Viscosity and density controls.

– Application of enamels, slips and inks.

– Enamel adjustments and machinery adjustment.

– Carrying out tests for quality control.

To register and for more information on the job offer of the Ceramic Sector Glazier in Segorbe.