11/02/2021

Act. At 10:33 CET

On June 1 it came into force in Spain the new electricity bill system that established three schedules based on price of the same for users: off-peak hours, flat hours and peak hours. Well, they have changed.

So far off time they were established from 12 at night until 8 in the morning and weekends and holidays. The plain hours from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 22 to 00 hours. And the rush hours, the most expensive, from 10 am to 2 pm and from 18 to 22.

The detected changes of time bands

These are the changes that have been detected in the hours:

Last Monday 18 from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. there was no valley period, but flat. Between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., which should be flat, it was a rush hour between 9 and 10 a.m. On Wednesday 20, the rush hour increased from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. On Thursday 21 and Friday 22 the rush hours were between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., losing flat hours along the way. Thursday 21 there were off-peak hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., when it should have been between high and low. Last Saturday the peak hours were between 0 and 2 a.m., from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. And the valley, from 11 to 18 hours.

Remember that the time slots show many changes, continuously, every day and even hours apart. Therefore, the panorama of June has changed radically with what it is best to regularly consult the website of the Red Eléctrica de España, where the demand charts are published.