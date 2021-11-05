11/05/2021 at 18:55 CET

Rosa Prades

The WhatsApp messaging application returns to surprise with new updates for improve the experience of all its users. The platform, owned by Facebook, has reported through its Twitter profile which were the three new functions that make it more competent and comfortable.

📣 ICYMI: a little fix goes a long way. We’ve made some updates to the way you chat. pic.twitter.com/i7pvkxbeCj – WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) November 1, 2021

Link preview: The first function offers users that they can preview the content sent to them and that it is not necessary to enter the link to know the context since the links have been improved taking more space on the screen. This new function allows to know the context in a faster and more efficient way.

File editor on the web: With this function, users they no longer have to turn to other applications or their mobile phones to edit photos, as they did until recently, but can do it directly from the web platform. With the new update of the application, Internet users can send stickers and modify images by adding text, cutting and rotating them, from desktop devices.

Sticker suggestion: Since the stickers appeared on WhatsApp, a large number of people have used them to accompany a message or to respond when they did not know what to say in words. Now, with the new update, it is intended that the application knows how to predict which sticker is the appropriate one according to the message you want to send (very similar to what already happens with emojis). But while this feature is considered practical, it can also become annoying.

Also with WhatsApp Web …

Another new update that has been made with WhatsApp Web Its the be able to connect without the need for your mobile phone to be operational.

Previously, for it to work, it was necessary that the mobile was turned on and connected to the network, but with this update (using the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS (2.21.211.2), the version 2.2142.12 from WhatsApp Web and the version 2.2140.12 for WhatsApp Desktop) it is now possible to do it with the mobile turned off.

In addition, there is also the possibility of making calls and video calls from WhatsApp Web with the mobile offline.