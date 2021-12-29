WhatsApp, the instant messaging service par excellence in the world, is constantly evolving and progressing, implementing updates and different changes so that the use of the application is the best for the user. As has happened in previous years, by 2022 the messaging application will receive new updates that, in turn, will bring a series of novelties.

The WeBetaInfo portal, one of the reference websites in information about the messaging app, has published an article where points out five great novelties of WhatsApp that will arrive in 2022.

Changes in the recipient of a photograph

Although it is one of the least developed options in the application, WeBetaInfo reports that WhatsApp is thinking about a new screen layout when sending images, which in this way will allow us to edit who we send the photo to. At the moment, there is no date for its launch although it is already in development.

Animated hearts

WhatsApp plans to add another little visual novelty for the rest of hearts, as it exists since 2014 in the red heart emoji, which will be presented in a large and animated way. This new change will introduce the same animation for all other heart emojis. It is nothing special, just a little update.

New interface for voice calls

After implementing some improvements for WhatsApp calls, the app is now working on a new interface for voice calls, indicates WeBetaInfo. The new redesign will look good especially when making group voice calls.

Communities

One of the outstanding novelties that will arrive in 2022 by WhatsApp will be the creation of ‘Communities’. Apparently, these communities will have a similar function to forums where only administrators can post content while users can read all the information that is published.

Redesign for profiles

WhatsApp is also working on a complete redesign of the contact information page, both personal and business. In addition, a new button to search in chat. This update is in development and the release date is unknown at this time. m

Business on WhatsApp

The messaging app is developing another feature to easily search for nearby businesses by filtering them using a new interface. As published by WeBetaInfo, there will be a new section called “Nearby businesses”. When this category is selected, the results of the business accounts will be filtered according to your choice. This feature will be available in a future update.

