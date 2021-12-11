TikTok is the hottest platform and it knows that to stay that way, it has to give its creators good ways to monetize. Because, just introduced Creator Next, a single place where creators can use all the monetization tools at their fingertips, in addition to introducing some new ones. We tell you all about how to make money with TikTok.

It is clear that TikTok has learned a lesson from other platforms that preceded it, such as Vine, and that saw its creators leave in droves. The main reason? The difficulty of profitability the time and effort devoted to implementation.

That’s why TikTok put an emphasis on this from the beginning and continues to dig deeper with its recent Creator Next.

What is Creator Next

It’s basically a place that TikTok’s most influential creators can access and where they have tools available to make their account profitable.

There they will be able to activate and deactivate all TikTok monetization options, depending on which ones they want to use or not.

Taking advantage of the fact that TikTok has gathered everything in one place to make it easier to configure these monetization options, it has also presented new ways to earn money with the app.

The TikTok requirements to be able to monetize the account

As with everything in life, not all TikTok influencers can access the new Creator Next. For that, you need to meet a series of conditions:

Have over 18 years. Have 10,000 followers or more. Have 100,000 views videos (or more) in the last 30 days. Publish your own and original content, of course.

If so, you can contact TikTok to access Creator Next.

The news to earn money with TikTok

Taking advantage of the launch of this kind of portal or section, they have introduced several new ways to get some money. These are.

The new tip feature (Tips) allows users to directly show their gratitude to creators for their content. These creators will receive 100% of the value of the tip.

The gifts on video they are another new available way to get something out of you. Creators can collect Diamonds by posting traditional videos and engaging with live video.

Users can reward the creator in the comments with virtual gifts. These give a signal to TikTok that the video is popular and the creators rack up those diamonds in recognition.

Finally, those diamonds can be exchanged for money really.

The TikTok Creator Marketplace

Those who can access Creator Next will also be able to access the new «Tiktok Creators Market»Or TikTok Creator Marketplace (TTCM).

That will make it easier for creators collaborate with brands on TikTok, through sponsored recommendations about products and services.

In addition to the news to monetize, in Creator Next there is also the main instrument to earn money that there was already until now.

The TikTok Creators Fund also follows

Finally, TikTok maintains and unifies in Creator Next its TikTok Creator Fund, through which the platform already rewarded the most outstanding, original or incredible videos.

As you can see, TikTok makes the candy of profitability easier for its biggest influencers, especially seeing how other social networks try to imitate their benefits. Everything is to retain talent at any cost.