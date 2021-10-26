Horror stories, documentary series that tell us what some of our real celebrities are like and many series arrive this November on the streaming platform.

October is about to end and, after the Halloween hangover, nothing better than start the month of November with new series and movies to watch. Amazon Prime Video brings us a lot of new content and the continuation of several series that fans have been waiting for.

Although the most terrifying night has passed, we will have a new series that pays tribute to a classic. We will also find documentary series that will let us know more about people we admire.

We will have several movie premieres and some of them are exclusive to Amazon. Let’s see what he has prepared for us for this month of November.

Series: Stories for not sleeping and The wheel of time

If you like terror and you have been wanting more after the night of the witches, you can see Stories to not sleep.

A select group of Spanish directors launch some self-conclusive episodes of terror that they pay tribute to the mythical program of Chicho Ibáñez Serrador.

Amazon also bets on The Wheel of Time. This series, inspired by a saga of fantasy novels that began in 2007, introduces us to Moiraine, one of the few women who can use magic.

Accompany her on her journey around an epic world alongside the one that has been prophesied as the Dragon Reborn.

Documentaries: The Little Prince and Pau Gasol

This coming month we will be able to learn more about Omar Montes in his documentary series, The Little Prince. A new docuseries starring celebrity.

Here we will discover that the singer who moves stadiums and shakes the masses did not always live like this, but comes from a humble place where he had to prove his worth.

We can also enjoy an intimate view of sport at Pau Gasol, the important thing is the trip. We will get closer to the last moments of the best Spanish basketball player-

We will live with him the recovery of the operation that allowed him to play his last game in 2019.

Pau Gasol, the important thing is the trip: November 12 The little prince is Omar Montes: November 12 A man named Scott: November 5 The strength of the group: November 19 Everybody loves Natti: November 19

Movies: Stay Home and Derailed

Amazon brings us new exclusives so that we can enjoy the best cinema. On the one hand we have Stay at Home, a movie where the coronavirus has reappeared and a new lockdown takes place.

This movie will address the issue of confinement from the point of view of horror cinema. A disease that mutates and hurts everyone around you, while you can’t do anything but stay home. It is not the safest site in certain situations.

The comedy Derailed also premieres on Amazon, being a Spanish production starring Arturo Valls that will get us more than a smile.

If anyone thought that taking a trip to Europe was going to be relaxing, let them tell our protagonists.

Derailed: November 26 Anni Da Cane: November 26 Stay home: November 1 The nest: November 15

There are many options to choose from in November. We hope you do not miss anything and remember that you can subscribe to Amazon Prime easily, obtaining many advantages.