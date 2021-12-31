12/31/2021 at 16:15 CET

The Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema, and Atlético de Madrid, Luis Suarez, are the two players who have given the most points (23) to their respective teams in 2021. The podium is completed by the Real Betis attacker, Borja Iglesias, with a total of 17.

The Frenchman, who is experiencing one of the sweetest moments of his career in the capital, has become the most decisive player in Carlo Ancelotti’s team: so far this season he has scored 20 goals and has distributed eight assists.

The Uruguayan, for his part, is not living his best moment in LaLiga, a bit along the lines of Cholo Simeone’s team, and his records in the 2021/22 academic year are far from what has been demonstrated so far: eight goals and two assists in a total of 24 games.

Real Betis closes 2021 in a big way

Betis striker Borja Iglesias has been one of the great names of 2021 at Real Betis. Qualification for the Europa League (and access to the previous round of 16) and growth in LaLiga have catapulted the Andalusian team.

The reality of the club is significant: occupy the third place in LaLiga with a total of 33 points and they remain with an advantage of four over Atlético de Madrid, which marks the Europa League zone. Real Madrid, leader, has 46 and Sevilla, second, a total of 38.