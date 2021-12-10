The good thing about being a genius, having been running one of the most influential companies in the world for 30 years and painting a few gray hair is that your vision when it comes to seeing the future is respected and listened to by everyone. Today Bill Gates spoke and it’s time to listen to him.

Whenever the end of the year comes, the gurus of the moment come out to predict what the future will be. The vast majority are just charlatans, but luckily there are a few who really know how to see the future. Or at least they intuit it.

One of those geniuses who, for the last decade, has dedicated himself to predicting tomorrow and warning us of the dangers we faced is Bill Gates. The former president and founder of Microsoft is today one of the most respected figures in the world and he has earned it.

He warned us of the coronavirus in 2016, when nobody thought that a disease could put in check all the countries of the world, and like that other hundred examples. As 2021 ends, the genius from Seattle has five predictions to give us. Read carefully:

1) The worst of the covid-19 pandemic will have happened in 2022: Gates believes that the worst of the pandemic will end sometime in 2022. That does not mean that everything will return to normal in 2019, but it will be much better, hopefully it will because Ómicron does not seem like he is going to do us any favors.

2) Meetings will be customary in the metaverse 2-3 years from now: Gates is fully convinced that the metaverse is about to arrive, as are Mark Zuckerberg and other technology leaders. Gates believes it will transform the way we interact at work.

3) People will have strong home health diagnostic capabilities: Already in the sixties it was anticipated that everyone would end up having a computer capable of performing medical diagnoses at home. And Gates has not given up on that dream, especially now that we have more tools than ever.

4) A blood test for Alzheimer’s is likely to pass: Gates is very optimistic about a host of medical breakthroughs that he believes are very close, including a blood test to detect early Alzheimer’s.

The technological revolution has changed the world forever and, in the coming years, it will radically change the way we understand and relate to medicine.

5) 2022 will be the year of the “new normal”: Although Gates said that he believes that the worst of the pandemic will end in 2022, he explains at the end of his post that we will all settle into a new version of normality, although many remnants of the Covid-19 health crisis continue.

As you can see, all the predictions are positive, and it seems that it has left the pessimism and bad omens for another occasion, which is appreciated because this 2021 has been much more dramatic than we could imagine.