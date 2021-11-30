Releases on Netflix during December 2021

The Power of the Dog (December 1)

Set in 1925, The Power of the Dog, tells the relationship between a fearsome cowboy, Phil Burbank, and two newcomers to his ranch where he has lived with his brother George lifetime. Anchored in a world that is understood to be out of date and with progress knocking on the family’s doors, the protagonists will have to face a reality that is difficult for them to understand and will be seen almost as savages. Jane Campion directs this emotional western.

The paper house (December 3)

The end of the fifth season, the last, of La casa de papel puts an end to one of the most successful Netflix productions in its history. It’s time to say goodbye to the characters we met in 2017.

Elite: Short Stories (December 15)

He already did it in summer and repeats at Christmas. Elite returns to bet on special chapters in Elite: short stories, a format with which it intends to shorten the wait for its fifth season. This time there will be three and all will revolve around the theme of the holidays as little Christmas stories.

It was the hand of God (December 15)

The new film by Paolo Sorrentino will be seen on Netflix after a discreet passage through theaters. Set in the vibrant city of Naples, it tells the story of Fabietto, a young man who will see his life in the turbulent capital of Campania in the 80s take a turn after an accident and the arrival of Maradona to the local soccer team.

The Witcher (December 17)

The second season of the production led by Henry Cavill arrives on the platform. Geralt of Rivia, its protagonist, will once again live a thousand and one adventures in the worlds full of witches, elves and demons that this fiction shows.

Emily in Paris (December 22)

Emily’s first season in Paris came to Netflix a little over a year ago and became a balm for a world that continued to suffer the ravages of a pandemic. It may not be the most sensible production, nor the most original, but it has a je ne sais quoi that makes it completely irresistible.

Don’t look up (December 24)

Probably one of the most acidic and scathing comedies of how many are released in 2021. Do not look up together with a cast with the best of current Hollywood and under the baton of Adam McKay it paints a faithful portrait of what we have become. Social networks, populisms, fake news, denials and, above all, a meteorite that will irretrievably impact the Earth.